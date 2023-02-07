Death Grips add many more dates to 2023 comeback tour (including third NYC show)

Death Grips have added several more dates to their 2023 comeback tour, including a third NYC show happening August 9 at Terminal 5, as well as other tristate area dates on August 4 at Starland Ballroom in NJ and August 5 at College Street Music Hall in New Haven. The previously announced NYC dates happen September 21 & 22 at Brooklyn Steel. They also added new dates happening in Pittsburgh, DC, Raleigh, Charlotte, Glasgow, Berlin, Dublin, and more. Tickets for the newly-added dates on sale Friday (2/10) at 10 AM. All dates are listed below.

Death Grips -- 2023 Tour Dates

May. 4, 2023 Revolution Hall Portland, OR

May. 5, 2023 Harbour Event Centre Vancouver, BC

May. 6, 2023 Showbox SoDo Seattle, WA

May. 8, 2023 The Union Event Center Salt Lake City, UT

May. 9, 2023 Mission Ballroom Denver, CO

May. 11, 2023 The Van Buren Phoenix, AZ

May. 12, 2023 The Observatory North Park San Diego, CA

May. 13, 2023 Sick New World 2023 Las Vegas, NV

May. 16, 2023 The Warfield San Francisco, CA

May. 17, 2023 Hollywood Palladium Los Angeles, CA

May. 18, 2023 Observatory Santa Ana, CA

May. 20, 2023 The Warfield San Francisco, CA

May. 21, 2023 Hollywood Palladium Los Angeles, CA

Jun. 6, 2023 Klub Stodoła Warsaw, Poland

Jun. 12, 2023 Paradiso Amsterdam Amsterdam, Netherlands

Jun. 14, 2023 Huxleys Neue Welt Berlin, Germany

Jun. 18, 2023 The Academy, Middle Abbey Street Dublin, Ireland

Jun. 22, 2023 Barrowland Ballroom Glasgow, United Kingdom

Jun. 25, 2023 Depot Mayfield Manchester, United Kingdom

Jul. 21, 2023 Rialto Theatre Tucson, AZ

Jul. 22, 2023 Revel Entertainment Center Albuquerque, NM

Jul. 25, 2023 Arvest Bank Theatre At the Midland Kansas City, MO

Jul. 26, 2023 The Factory Chesterfield, MO

Jul. 28, 2023 Old Forester's Paristown Hall Louisville, KY

Jul. 29, 2023 Egyptian Room at Old National Centre Indianapolis, IN

Jul. 30, 2023 GLC Live at 20 Monroe Grand Rapids, MI

Aug. 1, 2023 MegaCorp Pavilion Newport, KY

Aug. 2, 2023 Agora Theater & Ballroom Cleveland, OH

Aug. 4, 2023 Starland Ballroom Sayreville, NJ

Aug. 5, 2023 College Street Music Hall New Haven, CT

Aug. 7, 2023 Stage AE Pittsburgh, PA

Aug. 8, 2023 The Anthem Washington, DC

Aug. 9, 2023 Terminal 5 New York, NY

Aug. 11, 2023 The Ritz Raleigh, NC

Aug. 12, 2023 The Fillmore Charlotte Charlotte, NC

Aug. 13, 2023 Rabbit Rabbit Asheville, NC

Sep. 13, 2023 Fillmore Minneapolis Minneapolis, MN

Sep. 17, 2023 The Fillmore Detroit Detroit, MI

Sep. 18, 2023 The Danforth Music Hall Toronto, ON

Sep. 20, 2023 MGM Music Hall at Fenway Boston, MA

Sep. 21, 2023 Brooklyn Steel Brooklyn, NY

Sep. 22, 2023 Brooklyn Steel Brooklyn, NY

Sep. 23, 2023 Franklin Music Hall Philadelphia, PA

Sep. 25, 2023 Brooklyn Bowl Nashville Nashville, TN

Sep. 26, 2023 Tabernacle Atlanta, GA

Sep. 28, 2023 The Vanguard Orlando, FL

Sep. 29, 2023 Revolution Live Fort Lauderdale, FL

Sep. 30, 2023 Jannus Live St Petersburg, FL

Oct. 2, 2023 Fillmore New Orleans New Orleans, LA

Oct. 3, 2023 Bayou Music Center Houston, TX

Oct. 5, 2023 Emo's Austin Austin, TX

Oct. 6, 2023 South Side Ballroom Dallas, TX

Oct. 7, 2023 Emo's Austin Austin, TX