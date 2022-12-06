Death Grips announce 2023 North American tour

Death Grips haven't released a new album since 2018 and they haven't played live since the pandemic, but it looks like they're in the midst of a comeback. They recently began announcing some 2023 festival appearances (Sick New World, Outbreak Fest, Primavera Sound), and now they've announced an extensieve North American tour. There's one leg in May and another in September/October. The dates also reveal that Death Grips are playing Riot Fest, which hasn't announced its lineup yet. Tickets for all (non-festival) dates go on sale Friday (12/9) at 10 AM local time.

Death Grips will come to NYC on September 21 at Brooklyn Steel. All dates are listed below.

Death Grips -- 2023 Tour Dates

05/04 Portland, OR @ Revolution Hall

05/05 Vancouver, BC @ Harbour Event & Convention Center

05/06 Seattle, WA @ Showbox Sodo

05/08 Salt Lake City, UT @ The Union Event Center

05/09 Denver, CO @ Ogden Theatre

05/11 Phoeniz, AZ @ The Van Buren

05/12 San Diego, CA @ The Observatory North Park

05/13 Las Vegas, NV @ Sick New World Fest

05/16 San Francisco, CA @ The Warfield

05/17 Los Angeles, CA @ Hollywood Palladium

05/18 Santa Ana, CA @ The Observatory

06/1-3 Barcelona, Spain @ Primavera Sound

06-8-10 Madrid, Spain @ Primavera Sound

06/23-25 Manchester, UK @ Outbreak Fest

09/13 Minneapolis, MN @ The Filmore

09/16 Chicago, IL @ Riot Fest

09/17 Detroit, MI @ The Filmore Detroit

09/18 Toronto, ON @ Danforth Music Hall

09/20 Boston, MA @ House Of Blues

09/21 Brooklyn, NY @ Brooklyn Steel

09/23 Philadelphia, PA @ Union Transfer

09/25 Nashville, TN @ Brooklyn Bowl Nashville

09/26 Atlanta, GA @ Buckhead Theatre

09/28 Orlando, FL @ The Vanguard

09/29 Fort Lauderdale, FL @ Revolution Live At The Backyard

09/30 St. Petersburg, FL @ Janus Live

10/02 New Orleans, LA @ The Filmore New Orleans

10/03 Houston, TX @ The Bayou Music Center

10/05 Austin, TX @ Emos

10/06 Dallas, TX @ South Side Ballroom