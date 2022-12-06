Death Grips announce 2023 North American tour
Death Grips haven't released a new album since 2018 and they haven't played live since the pandemic, but it looks like they're in the midst of a comeback. They recently began announcing some 2023 festival appearances (Sick New World, Outbreak Fest, Primavera Sound), and now they've announced an extensieve North American tour. There's one leg in May and another in September/October. The dates also reveal that Death Grips are playing Riot Fest, which hasn't announced its lineup yet. Tickets for all (non-festival) dates go on sale Friday (12/9) at 10 AM local time.
Death Grips will come to NYC on September 21 at Brooklyn Steel. All dates are listed below.
Death Grips -- 2023 Tour Dates
05/04 Portland, OR @ Revolution Hall
05/05 Vancouver, BC @ Harbour Event & Convention Center
05/06 Seattle, WA @ Showbox Sodo
05/08 Salt Lake City, UT @ The Union Event Center
05/09 Denver, CO @ Ogden Theatre
05/11 Phoeniz, AZ @ The Van Buren
05/12 San Diego, CA @ The Observatory North Park
05/13 Las Vegas, NV @ Sick New World Fest
05/16 San Francisco, CA @ The Warfield
05/17 Los Angeles, CA @ Hollywood Palladium
05/18 Santa Ana, CA @ The Observatory
06/1-3 Barcelona, Spain @ Primavera Sound
06-8-10 Madrid, Spain @ Primavera Sound
06/23-25 Manchester, UK @ Outbreak Fest
09/13 Minneapolis, MN @ The Filmore
09/16 Chicago, IL @ Riot Fest
09/17 Detroit, MI @ The Filmore Detroit
09/18 Toronto, ON @ Danforth Music Hall
09/20 Boston, MA @ House Of Blues
09/21 Brooklyn, NY @ Brooklyn Steel
09/23 Philadelphia, PA @ Union Transfer
09/25 Nashville, TN @ Brooklyn Bowl Nashville
09/26 Atlanta, GA @ Buckhead Theatre
09/28 Orlando, FL @ The Vanguard
09/29 Fort Lauderdale, FL @ Revolution Live At The Backyard
09/30 St. Petersburg, FL @ Janus Live
10/02 New Orleans, LA @ The Filmore New Orleans
10/03 Houston, TX @ The Bayou Music Center
10/05 Austin, TX @ Emos
10/06 Dallas, TX @ South Side Ballroom