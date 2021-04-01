Death Grips remix Danny Elfman’s “Kick Me”

Danny Elfman's in the midst of releasing a new song on the 11th day of every month this year, and while we wait for April's he has just shared a remix of March's single, "Kick Me," by Death Grips' Zach Hill. The original version is a near metal assault and Zach runs it through a digital blender, crushing bits and glitching others into something new and equally frenzied. "I was a big fan of Death Grips and Zach Hill’s work, and so appreciative to have him jump in with his creative energy."

Listen to the remix and the original "Kick Me" below.