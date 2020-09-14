Death made a limited edition ‘Spiritual Healing’ bobblehead

Just in time for Halloween, Death's third album, 1990's Spiritual Healing, is being released as a limited edition bobblehead. Only 500 pieces of the seven-inch tall resin bobblehead, which depict the album's cover art in very vivid and creepy style, are available to preorder via Relapse Records, and they come with a custom butterfly effect LP version of the album, which is exclusive to the package. They're scheduled to be released on October 15.

If you're just looking for Spiritual Healing without the bobblehead, Relapse also has it pressed to clear vinyl, with cyan blue pinwheels and blood red, black and white splatter.

Meanwhile, on Death's Bandcamp, you can still get Spiritual Healing in a package with Scream Bloody Gore and Leprosy as a "mask album set":

Special edition DEATH retro Halloween mask album set celebrating iconic cover artwork for Scream Bloody Gore, Leprosy, and Spiritual Healing. Each 3D mask is made of sturdy PVC material and come housed in its own collectible custom box together with a download code for each respective album. Available while supplies last and will arrive in time for trick-or-treating and Halloween parties!

--