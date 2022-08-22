Death metal legends Rottrevore are back, about to tour with Ritual Mass

Underrated PA death metal legends Rottrevore got back together to play Maryland Deathfest earlier this year, and now they're about to head out on a 3-show run starting at Saint Vitus in Brooklyn this Friday night (8/26).

Peers of Immolation and Incantation in the 90s, Rottrevore broke up not long after releasing just one full length -- Iniquitous -- in 1993, but their sound is more popular than ever in 2022 with the OSDM revival in full effect. They've been namechecked in recent times by Undeath, Malignant Altar, and Acephalix. Cerebral Rot, Fetid, Disembowel, and Sanguisugabogg are some of the other modern bands who've been compared to them along with many more on labels like 20 Buck Spin and Maggot Stomp.

The tour is with fellow PA death metal band Ritual Mass, and newer black metal project Vaamatar (the NYC show will be their first live performance ever). Also on the NYC show is Long Island's 2022 'Band to Watch' Exsanguinated, who recently signed to Profound Lore and feature Will Smith (Afterbirth/Artificial Brain) on vocals. Tickets for Friday's Saint Vitus show are still available.

The tour also hits Philly on Saturday (8/27) with Blood Spore and Baltimore on Sunday (8/28) with Left Cross. More info on the tour poster below.

Stream Iniquitous and a couple videos from MDF below...