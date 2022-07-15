Death offshoot Left To Die playing ‘Leprosy’ on tour with Mortuous & more (NYC is tonight)

Left To Die -- the offshoot of death metal legends Death that includes former Death members Terry Butler (also of Massacre, Obituary, Six Feet Under) and Rick Rozz (also of Massacre) alongside Matt Harvey (Exhumed, Gruesome, etc) on guitar/vocals and Gruesome's Gus Ríos on drums -- are on tour now performing Death's classic 1988 sophomore album Leprosy in full, along with some songs from Death's 1987 debut LP Scream Bloody Gore. Two great newer (than Death) death metal bands, Skeletal Remains and Mortuous (members of Necrot, Vastum, Acephalix, more) are also on the tour.

Late Death mastermind Chuck Schuldiner famously changed members before each album, and Rick and Terry were part of the Leprosy era. To hear more about the planning for the tour and about the first two Death albums, check out the the recent interview with Rick on the Into The Combine Metal Podcast who are in the middle of a 3-part Death series. Part 2 is up now too and you can listen here.

Things kicked off with three shows in Death's home state of Florida last week, and the tour lands in Brooklyn at Market Hotel tonight (7/15) with additional support from New Hampshire's Dawn of End. Tickets for tonight's show are still available. All remaining dates are listed below.

Mortuous are also opening the Saint Vitus Bar-presented Full of Hell / Blood Incantation co-headlining tour that hits Brooklyn Monarch on October 6.



Watch full-set video of Left to Die's recent Tampad show:

Left To Die / Skeletal Remains / Mortuous -- 2022 Tour Dates

07/15 Brooklyn, NY – Market Hotel

07/16 Baltimore, MD – Ottobar

07/16 Cleveland, OH – No Class

07/19 Columbus, OH – Ace Of Cups

07/20 Detroit, MI – Sanctuary

07/21 Cincinnati, OH – Legends

07/22 Chicago, IL – Reggies

07/23 Madison, WI – The Crucible

07/25 Des Moines, IA – Lefty’s

07/27 Dallas, TX – Amplified

07/28 Austin, TX – Come And Take It Live

07/29 Houston, TX – Warehouse Live

07/30 San Antonio, TX – Rock Box

07/31 Laredo, TX – The Cold Brew