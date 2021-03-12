Death Row classics from Dr. Dre, Snoop Dogg & 2Pac get first cassette reissues since the ’90s

Legendary rap label Death Row Records is turning 30 next year, and in honor of the anniversary, four of the label's classic albums will be reissued on limited edition cassettes for the first time since the '90s. The collection will be exclusive to Tapehead City (the same online cassette store/label that just did the Nirvana Bleach reissue) and it comes out on 4/20 (natch).

The collection includes Dr. Dre's The Chronic on "chronic" green, "up in smoke" smoke tint, and "standard" white w/ blue imprint; Snoop Dogg's Doggystyle on "chronic" green, "fruit juice" red, and "gin and juice" dark yellow; and 2Pac's All Eyez On Me on translucent red and The Don Killuminati (The 7 Day Theory) (the latter of which was released under 2Pac's Makaveli alias) on gold. All pressings are limited and (based on the recent Nirvana reissue) will probably go quick, and all four are also getting clear shell / clear liner (no J-card) "prison tape" pressings, which are all limited to 100 and were produced for correctional facilities. You can pre-order all four tapes HERE.

Last year, select Death Row classics came to Bandcamp. Stream The Chronic, Doggystyle, and All Eyez On me below. (7 Day Theory isn't on Bandcamp.)

Earlier this week, Lou Ottens -- inventor of the cassette tape -- died at age 94.