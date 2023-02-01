Death To All add NYC date to ‘Individual Thought Patterns’ tour with Suffocation

Death To All--the offshoot of legendary death metal band Death featuring former Death members Gene Hoglan (drums), Steve DiGiorgio (bass), and Bobby Koelble (guitar), with Cynic live/session member Max Phelps on guitar and vocals--recently announced a tour celebrating the 30th anniversary of Individual Thought Patterns with New York death metal vets Suffocation and newer band Nukem, though that tour did not initially include a NYC date. Now it does: March 24 at Webster Hall. Tickets to that show go on sale Friday (2/3) at 10 AM with an AmEx presale starting Thursday (2/2) at 10 AM. Updated dates are listed below.

Death To All / Suffocation / Nukem -- 2023 Tour Dates

Mar. 02 – Seattle, WA @ El Corazon

Mar. 04 – Portland, OR @ Hawthorne Theatre

Mar. 06 – Sacramento, CA @ Goldfield Trading Post

Mar. 08 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Belasco

Mar. 09 – Santa Ana, CA @ The Observatory

Mar. 11 – San Diego, CA @ Brick By Brick

Mar. 12 – Mesa, AZ @ The Nile Theater

Mar. 14 – Austin, TX @ Come and Take It Live

Mar. 15 – Dallas, TX @ Amplified Live

Mar. 16 – Houston, TX @ White Oak Music Hall

Mar. 17 – New Orleans, LA @ The House Of Blues

Mar. 18 – Tampa, FL @ The Orpheum

Mar. 19 – Atlanta, GA @ The Masquerade

Mar. 21 – Greensboro, NC @ Hangar 1819

Mar. 22 – Baltimore, MD @ Baltimore Sound Stage

Mar. 23 – Philadelphia, PA @ Underground Arts

Mar. 24 - New York, NY @ Webster Hall

Mar. 25 – Boston, MA @ The Middle East

Mar. 26 – Montreal, QC @ Corona Theatre

Mar. 27 – Toronto, ON @ The Opera House

Mar. 28 – Flint, MI @ The Machine Shop

Mar. 29 – Chicago, IL @ House Of Blues

Mar. 30 – Minneapolis, MN @ Skyway Theatre

Apr. 01 – Denver, CO @ The Summit Music Hall