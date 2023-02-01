Death To All add NYC date to ‘Individual Thought Patterns’ tour with Suffocation
Death To All--the offshoot of legendary death metal band Death featuring former Death members Gene Hoglan (drums), Steve DiGiorgio (bass), and Bobby Koelble (guitar), with Cynic live/session member Max Phelps on guitar and vocals--recently announced a tour celebrating the 30th anniversary of Individual Thought Patterns with New York death metal vets Suffocation and newer band Nukem, though that tour did not initially include a NYC date. Now it does: March 24 at Webster Hall. Tickets to that show go on sale Friday (2/3) at 10 AM with an AmEx presale starting Thursday (2/2) at 10 AM. Updated dates are listed below.
Death To All / Suffocation / Nukem -- 2023 Tour Dates
Mar. 02 – Seattle, WA @ El Corazon
Mar. 04 – Portland, OR @ Hawthorne Theatre
Mar. 06 – Sacramento, CA @ Goldfield Trading Post
Mar. 08 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Belasco
Mar. 09 – Santa Ana, CA @ The Observatory
Mar. 11 – San Diego, CA @ Brick By Brick
Mar. 12 – Mesa, AZ @ The Nile Theater
Mar. 14 – Austin, TX @ Come and Take It Live
Mar. 15 – Dallas, TX @ Amplified Live
Mar. 16 – Houston, TX @ White Oak Music Hall
Mar. 17 – New Orleans, LA @ The House Of Blues
Mar. 18 – Tampa, FL @ The Orpheum
Mar. 19 – Atlanta, GA @ The Masquerade
Mar. 21 – Greensboro, NC @ Hangar 1819
Mar. 22 – Baltimore, MD @ Baltimore Sound Stage
Mar. 23 – Philadelphia, PA @ Underground Arts
Mar. 24 - New York, NY @ Webster Hall
Mar. 25 – Boston, MA @ The Middle East
Mar. 26 – Montreal, QC @ Corona Theatre
Mar. 27 – Toronto, ON @ The Opera House
Mar. 28 – Flint, MI @ The Machine Shop
Mar. 29 – Chicago, IL @ House Of Blues
Mar. 30 – Minneapolis, MN @ Skyway Theatre
Apr. 01 – Denver, CO @ The Summit Music Hall