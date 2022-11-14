Death Valley Girls announce new album, share “What Are the Odds” video

Death Valley Girls have announced new album Islands in the Sky, which will be out February 24 via Suicide Squeeze.

The title of the album came to bandleader Bonnie Bloomgarden while she was bedridden from a mysterious illness that lasted five months. “When I was sick I had to sleep most of the day," Bonnie says. "I kept waking up every few hours with an intense message to take care of the island, feed the island…I have no idea why, but making music for the island kept coming up...I started to wonder if it would be possible to write a record with messages of love to my future self. This was really the first time that I consciously thought about my own suffering and what future me might need to hear to heal. I struggled so much in my life with mental health, abuse, PTSD, and feeling like I didn’t belong anywhere. And I don’t want anyone—including my future self—to suffer ever again. I realized that if we are all part of one cosmic consciousness, as we [Death Valley Girls] believe, then Islands in the Sky could serve not only as a message of love and acceptance to myself, but also from every self to every self, because we are all one!”

The first single from the album is the very catchy "What Are the Odds," powered by an infectious gang-vocal chorus. Says Bonnie: "When we wrote 'I’m a Man Too' we were trying to revisit No Doubt’s 'I’m Just a Girl' but through a new lens. 'What Are the Odds' is in the same way an investigation /revisitation of Madonna’s 'Material Girl' but with a DVG spin. We love to think about consciousness, and existence, and we very much believe in some type of reincarnation, but also that this experience isn’t linear, there isn’t a past and future, there’s something else going on! What is it? Is it a simulation, are we simulated girls??!"

You can watch the "What Are the Odds" video, directed by Samantha Westervelt, below.

death valley girls - islands in the sky loading...

Islands in the Sky:

1. California Mountain Shake

2. Magic Powers

3. Islands In The Sky

4. Sunday

5. What Are The Odds

6. Journey to Dog Star

7. Say It Too

8. Watch The Sky

9. When I'm Free

10. All That Is Not of Me

11. It's All Really Kind Of Amazing