Death Valley Girls are ‘Under the Spell of Joy’ on new LP (listen to the title track)

L.A. band Death Valley Girls will release new album Under the Spell of Joy on October 2 via Suicide Squeeze. "Under the Spell of Joy is a space-gospel record," says DVG's Bonnie Bloomgarden. "We believe we served as channels for what we think are guides. As we learn what the songs are about, we realize they are meant to be sang like chants, hymns, or spells. Most of the songs were recorded with 12 voices, including a kid's choir! We are learning that words with intention and energy hold so much power, especially when said or sang with a group."

That choir is front and center on the album's title track, which marries a stomping strut with Stooges-style punk rock. The song makes its premiere in this post and you can listen to that below.

Under the Spell of Joy tracklist:

1. Hypnagogia

2. Hold My Hand

3. Under the Spell of Joy

4. Bliss Out

5. Hey Dena

6. The Universe

7. It All Washes Away

8. Little Things

9. 10 Day Miracle Challenge

10. I'd Rather Be Dreaming

11. Dream Cleaver