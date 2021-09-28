Death Valley Girls share new single “It’s All Really Kind of Amazing,” touring with Trail of Dead

Death Valley Girls released the terrific Under the Spell of Joy in April, and they're already back with a new single, "It's All Really Kind of Amazing." Few groups currently do this sort of girl group-inspired garage-psych wall-of-sound as well as DVG, and this is another gem.

"Being in a body, experiencing reality as a human, is endlessly challenging," says bandleader Bonnie Bloomgarden. "There’s so much darkness, suffering, sorrow, and division, it’s hard to get past. Sometimes, and often for too long, I just stay in the darkness, forgetting there’s anything else. And then sometimes, my guides remind me to look around, sometimes, just look around, at this Earth, at its infinite beauty and intricacy, and simplicity, and sometimes I can feel it, that it’s all really kind of amazing.”

You can watch the "It's All Really Kind of Amazing" video below.

Death Valley Girls will be on the road later this year with ...And You Will Know Us by the Trail of Dead, hitting the West Coast and Southwest in December. Before that, they'll play Los Angeles' The Wiltern on 10/29 with Tiger Army, and they head to Seattle's The Crocodile on 10/30 for Freakout Records 5th Anniversary Party. All dates are listed below.

Death Valley Girls - 2021 Tour Dates:

10/29 - Los Angeles, CA - The Wiltern^

10/30 - Seattle, WA - The Crocodile

12/04 - Denver, CO - Larimer Lounge*

12/05 - Salt Lake City, UT - Urban Lounge*

12/07 - Reno, NV - Holland Project*

12/08 - San Francisco, CA - The Chapel*

12/09 - Visalia, CA - The Cellar Door*

12/12 - San Diego, CA - Casbah*

12/15 - Las Vegas, NV - Backstage Bar*

12/16 - Phoenix, AZ - Rebel Lounge*

12/17 - Santa Fe, NM - Meow Wolf*

^ = w/ Tiger Army

* = w/ Trail of Dead