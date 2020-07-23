Deathcave & Botch/Narrows’ Dave Verellen team up on “The Road” (listen)

Seattle's Deathcave were formed in 2018 by Freiburger (Throne of Bone, Brain Scraper), Benny Koslosky (Swampyheavy), and Tony Muñoz (Razorhoof, Worship), and they quickly stirred up buzz for their three-song, Tad Doyle-recorded 2019 demo. Now they're set to release their first full-length, Smoking Mountain, on August 14 via Satanik Royalty Records (pre-order).

This one was produced by Ben Verellen (previously of Harkonen, currently of Helms Alee, and who's worked with These Arms Are Snakes, Botch, Pelican, and others), and it features very cool guest vocalists on three of its five songs: Ben's brother Dave Verellen (frontman of Botch and Narrows), Andrea Vidal of Holy Grove, and Neil McAdams of Black Breath.

We're premiering the song with Dave Verellen, "The Road," and it's a nearly seven-minute epic that fuses punk-informed sludge and trippy psychedelia to great effect. This song "takes the listener into a dark domain where suffering and misery overcome them," says Freiburger. "This is an analogy for existence while facing endless obstacles on the road. The end is the inevitable demise of every living soul."

Listen to "The Road" and previous single "Death Cave" below.

Meanwhile, Dave Verellen says he "would love" to do a Botch reunion, but that "the odds are really low."