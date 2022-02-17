Deathcore meets mathcore on Bodysnatcher’s new song “E.D.A.” (watch the video)

Deathcore is in the midst of a comeback, which makes it a great time to get a killer new song from Bodysnatcher, who proudly fly the genre's flag. "Deathcore kicks ass," says vocalist Kyle Medina. "A lot of bands shy away from labels they don’t deem ‘cool’ enough. But we don’t give a fuck. We like what we like, and we play what we play. We all love hardcore and metal, so we’re going to play hardcore, play metal, and play breakdowns. And that’s how the band is going to be, forever."

The new song is called "E.D.A." and it's off the band's upcoming album Bleed-Abide, which is due April 22 via MNRK Heavy (pre-order). It starts out as a chaotic song that's nearly in mathcore territory, before going full deathcore around the two-minute mark. It's the album's second single, following the brick-heavy "Absolved of The Strings And Stone" from back in October, and that one's pretty great too. Watch the videos for both below.

"The song is about the feelings I dealt with from my mom's passing," said guitarist Kyle Carter of "E.D.A." via press release. "It talks about how I felt robbed and didn’t even know the real person she was because I was only twelve when she died. It talks about how it feels like her death has defined who I am in so many ways, but I don’t even remember her fully. It’s a tough subject for me even still, and it’s very frustrating and confusing. I feel very strongly about this song, and I hope it helps anyone who might feel a similar way."

About the album overall, Kyle Medina says, "Bleed-Abide is the ultimate culmination of what the band has been building for years, and I believe the best material to date. The instrumentals have matured and become heavier hitting and the lyrics dig deeper personally and more relatable than even This Heavy Void. There is something for everyone in this album: slam riffs, breakdowns, two steps, choruses that stick…" Drummer Chris Whited adds, "This is the album I have always wanted to put out."

Bodysnatcher are also gearing up to open Dying Fetus' stacked tour alongside Chelsea Grin, Frozen Soul, and Undeath (who just put out a new song yesterday). All dates (including NYC's Gramercy Theatre on June 3) are listed below.

Tracklist

1. Bleed

2. Abide

3. Absolved Of The Strings And Stone

4. Smashed Perception

5. Flatline

6. Glass Prison

7. Value Through Suffering

8. Chaos

9. E.D.A.

10. Wired For Destruction

11. Hollow Shell

12. Behind The Crowd

13. The Question

Dying Fetus / Chelsea Grin / Bodysnatcher / Frozen Soul / Undeath -- 2022 Tour Dates

Apr 29 | Baltimore, MD | Baltimore Soundstage

Apr 30 | Richmond, VA | The Canal Club

May 01 | Jacksonville, NC | Hooligans Music Hall

May 03 | Charlotte, NC | The Underground

May 04 | Atlanta, GA | The Masquerade

May 05 | Jacksonville, FL | Underbelly

May 06 | St Petersburg, FL | Jannus Live

May 07 | Ft. Lauderdale, FL | Revolution Live

May 09 | Houston, TX | Warehouse Live

May 10 | Dallas, TX | Amplified Live

May 11 | Austin, TX | Come and Take It Live

May 13 | Phoenix, AZ | The Nile Theater

May 14 | Los Angeles, CA | Regent Theater

May 15 | Santa Ana, CA | The Observatory

May 16 | San Diego, CA | House of Blues

May 17 | Berkeley, CA | The UC Theatre

May 18 | Roseville, CA | Goldfield Trading Post

May 19 | Portland, OR | Bossanova Ballroom

May 20 | Vancouver, BC | Modified Ghost Festival

May 21 | Seattle, WA | El Corazon

May 23 | Salt Lake City, UT | Metro Music Hall

May 24 | Denver, CO | Summit Music Hall

May 25 | Lawrence, KS | Granada Theater

May 26 | Minneapolis, MN | The Lyric at Skyway Theater

May 27 | Sauget, IL | Pops

May 28 | Chicago, IL | Concord Music Hall

May 29 | Pontiac, MI | The Crofoot Ballroom

May 31 | Toronto, ON | The Opera House

Jun 01 | Quebec City, QC | Imperial Bell

Jun 02 | Montreal, QC | Corona Theatre

Jun 03 | New York, NY | Gramercy Theatre

Jun 04 | Philadelphia, PA | Theatre of The Living Arts

Jun 05 | Worcester, MA | The Palladium