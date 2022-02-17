Deathcore meets mathcore on Bodysnatcher’s new song “E.D.A.” (watch the video)
Deathcore is in the midst of a comeback, which makes it a great time to get a killer new song from Bodysnatcher, who proudly fly the genre's flag. "Deathcore kicks ass," says vocalist Kyle Medina. "A lot of bands shy away from labels they don’t deem ‘cool’ enough. But we don’t give a fuck. We like what we like, and we play what we play. We all love hardcore and metal, so we’re going to play hardcore, play metal, and play breakdowns. And that’s how the band is going to be, forever."
The new song is called "E.D.A." and it's off the band's upcoming album Bleed-Abide, which is due April 22 via MNRK Heavy (pre-order). It starts out as a chaotic song that's nearly in mathcore territory, before going full deathcore around the two-minute mark. It's the album's second single, following the brick-heavy "Absolved of The Strings And Stone" from back in October, and that one's pretty great too. Watch the videos for both below.
"The song is about the feelings I dealt with from my mom's passing," said guitarist Kyle Carter of "E.D.A." via press release. "It talks about how I felt robbed and didn’t even know the real person she was because I was only twelve when she died. It talks about how it feels like her death has defined who I am in so many ways, but I don’t even remember her fully. It’s a tough subject for me even still, and it’s very frustrating and confusing. I feel very strongly about this song, and I hope it helps anyone who might feel a similar way."
About the album overall, Kyle Medina says, "Bleed-Abide is the ultimate culmination of what the band has been building for years, and I believe the best material to date. The instrumentals have matured and become heavier hitting and the lyrics dig deeper personally and more relatable than even This Heavy Void. There is something for everyone in this album: slam riffs, breakdowns, two steps, choruses that stick…" Drummer Chris Whited adds, "This is the album I have always wanted to put out."
Bodysnatcher are also gearing up to open Dying Fetus' stacked tour alongside Chelsea Grin, Frozen Soul, and Undeath (who just put out a new song yesterday). All dates (including NYC's Gramercy Theatre on June 3) are listed below.
Tracklist
1. Bleed
2. Abide
3. Absolved Of The Strings And Stone
4. Smashed Perception
5. Flatline
6. Glass Prison
7. Value Through Suffering
8. Chaos
9. E.D.A.
10. Wired For Destruction
11. Hollow Shell
12. Behind The Crowd
13. The Question
Dying Fetus / Chelsea Grin / Bodysnatcher / Frozen Soul / Undeath -- 2022 Tour Dates
Apr 29 | Baltimore, MD | Baltimore Soundstage
Apr 30 | Richmond, VA | The Canal Club
May 01 | Jacksonville, NC | Hooligans Music Hall
May 03 | Charlotte, NC | The Underground
May 04 | Atlanta, GA | The Masquerade
May 05 | Jacksonville, FL | Underbelly
May 06 | St Petersburg, FL | Jannus Live
May 07 | Ft. Lauderdale, FL | Revolution Live
May 09 | Houston, TX | Warehouse Live
May 10 | Dallas, TX | Amplified Live
May 11 | Austin, TX | Come and Take It Live
May 13 | Phoenix, AZ | The Nile Theater
May 14 | Los Angeles, CA | Regent Theater
May 15 | Santa Ana, CA | The Observatory
May 16 | San Diego, CA | House of Blues
May 17 | Berkeley, CA | The UC Theatre
May 18 | Roseville, CA | Goldfield Trading Post
May 19 | Portland, OR | Bossanova Ballroom
May 20 | Vancouver, BC | Modified Ghost Festival
May 21 | Seattle, WA | El Corazon
May 23 | Salt Lake City, UT | Metro Music Hall
May 24 | Denver, CO | Summit Music Hall
May 25 | Lawrence, KS | Granada Theater
May 26 | Minneapolis, MN | The Lyric at Skyway Theater
May 27 | Sauget, IL | Pops
May 28 | Chicago, IL | Concord Music Hall
May 29 | Pontiac, MI | The Crofoot Ballroom
May 31 | Toronto, ON | The Opera House
Jun 01 | Quebec City, QC | Imperial Bell
Jun 02 | Montreal, QC | Corona Theatre
Jun 03 | New York, NY | Gramercy Theatre
Jun 04 | Philadelphia, PA | Theatre of The Living Arts
Jun 05 | Worcester, MA | The Palladium