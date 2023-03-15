Deathcrash release new album ‘Less’ this week; new song “And Now I Am Lit” out now

Deathcrash release new album &#8216;Less&#8217; this week; new song &#8220;And Now I Am Lit&#8221; out now

photo by Kaye Song

UK band Deathcrash are following 2022's post-rock/slowcore-inspired debut LP Return with their sophomore album Less this Friday (3/17) via Fire Talk in the US and Untitled (Recs) in the UK, and they've just shared new single "And Now I Am Lit" ahead of its release. This one very much explores the band's post-rocky side, but as you can hear on recent singles like "Empty Heavy," Less finds Deathcrash covering even more ground than Return. Check out the new song below.

