DEBBY FRIDAY played Baby’s All Right with Vitesse X (pics)

DEBBY FRIDAY, who we named an artist to watch in 2023, released her fantastic debut LP, GOOD LUCK, in March via Sub Pop, and she's wrapping up a spring tour supporting it, which included a stop at NYC's Baby's All Right on Wednesday night (4/19). She commanded the crowd at the Baby's show, strutting and dancing across the stage (and into the crowd on "Pluto Baby") as she performed much of the new album and one older song. She was backed by Holy Fuck's Graham Walsh, and they ended the set with "So Hard To Tell."

NYC-based producer Vitesse X opened the show with a set of effervescent electro pop. See pictures from the whole night below.

We also caught DEBBY FRIDAY last month at SXSW, where she played one of our Lost Weekend day parties.