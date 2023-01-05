Debby Friday preps debut album for Sub Pop, touring, shares “SO HARD TO TELL”

Debby Friday has announced her debut album, GOOD LUCK, which will be out March 24 via Sub Pop. The Nigerian-born, currently Toronto-based artist co-produced the album with Graham Walsh (METZ, Holy Fuck), and it follows her 2019 Death Drive EP.

The first single from GOOD LUCK is "SO HARD TO TELL," which rides on a swaying electronic groove. “I have a lower register and speak with vocal fry so I don’t know what came over me when I made this track," says Debby. "I have never in my life sung like this before and I had no idea I could even make these kinds of sounds with my voice. There’s no pitch effects on ‘SO HARD TO TELL,’ it’s all me."

You can watch the "SO HARD TO TELL" video, codirected by Debby and Kevan Funk, below.

Debby will be touring this spring around her appearance at the 2023 SXSW Festival, including a stop at Brooklyn's Baby's All Right on April 19. All dates are listed below.

debby-friday-good-luck loading...

GOOD LUCK:

1. GOOD LUCK

2. SO HARD TO TELL

3. I GOT IT (feat. Uñas)

4. HOT LOVE

5. HEARTBREAKERRR

6. WHAT A MAN

7. SAFE

8. LET U DOWN

9. PLUTO BABY

10. WAKE UP

Debby Friday - 2023 Tour Dates

Sat. Jan. 21 - Montreal, QC - La Sala Rossa w/ Pelada

Fri. Feb. 17 - Toronto, ON - Boiler Room

Wed. Mar. 15 - Austin, TX - SXSW

Thu. Mar. 16 - Austin, TX - SXSW

Fri. Mar. 17 - Austin, TX - SXSW

Sat. Mar. 18 - Austin, TX - SXSW

Fri. Mar. 24 - Montreal, QC - Phi Centre

Sat. Mar. 25 - Toronto, ON - Garrison

Wed. Apr. 12 - Portland, OR - Mississippi Studios

Thu. Apr. 13 - Seattle, WA - Barboza

Fri. Apr. 14 - Los Angeles - Zebulon

Sat. Apr. 15 - Vancouver, BC - Cobalt

Wed. Apr. 19 - Brooklyn, NY - Babys Alright

Thu. Apr. 20 - Chicago, IL - Empty Bottle

Wed. May 03 - London, UK - Corsica Studios w/ Grove