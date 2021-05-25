Decibel Fest back on for 2021, Deadguy reunion added! (full lineup)

Decibel Metal & Beer Fest is officially back on, happening September 25-26, 2021 at the Fillmore in Philly. The lineup includes a lot of the same acts as the planned 2020 edition, including headliners Converge (playing Jane Doe), Pig Destroyer (playing Prowler In The Yard), and Napalm DeathHarmony Corruption & Utopia Banished), and there's also been a very exciting addition: NJ metalcore legends Deadguy are reuniting their Fixation on a Co-Worker lineup for the first time in nearly 25 years to play the fest. It's the band's first-announced show since they first discussed plans to reunite in April 2020.

The lineup also includes Municipal Waste, Immolation, Midnight, Imperial Triumphant, Blood Incantation, Warhorse, Eternal Champion, Crypt Sermon, Die Choking, and Teeth.

The beer lineup is Broken Goblet Brewing (PA) and also features Wake Brewing (IL), Lionshead (PA) and flagship meadery Brimming Horn Meadery (DE)! Three Floyds (IN), Hammerheart (MN), Tired Hands (PA), Adroit Theory (VA), Blake’s Hard Cider (MI), Burial Beer Co. (NC), Oliver Brewing Co. (MD), Yards (PA), Hoof Hearted (OH), Attic Brewing (PA), Goldhorn Brewery (OH), Nightmare Brewing Company (NY), Cosmic Eye Brewing (NE), Zeroday Brewing Company (PA) and Soundgrowler Brewing Co. (IL).

Tickets (two-day and single-day passes) are on sale now.

