Decibel Fest Denver 2022 lineup: Cannibal Corpse, Pig Destroyer, Dark Funeral, Immolation, more

After holding this year's East Coast edition in Philadelphia in June, Decibel Magazine Metal & Beer Fest has announced a new location for its West Coast edition, Denver, CO, happening on December 2 and 3 at Summit. Like in Philly, Cannibal Corpse headline on Friday, and Pig Destroyer top the bill on Saturday, playing their first Denver show in over three years.

The stacked lineup also features Dark Funeral (their first US show since 2019), Immolation, Skinless, Wayfarer, Black Anvil, Thantifaxath, Wake, Of Fear and Bone, Oryx, Glacial Tomb, and In the Company of Serpents.

Along with live music, the fest features craft beer from participating breweries TRVE Brewing (CO), Black Sky Brewery (CO), 3 Floyds Brewing (IN), WarPigs Brewing (IN), Kings County Brewers Collective (NY), Wake Brewing (IL), Brimming Horn Meadery (DE), Metal Monkey Brewing (IL), Bone Up Brewing (MA), Adroit Theory (VA), and New Level Brewing (Canada).

Tickets go on sale Friday, July 22 at 10 AM MT, with "Just Metal" and "Metal & Beer" options.