Decibel Fest Denver 2023 lineup: Agalloch, The Keening (SubRosa), Khemmis, The Red Chord & more

The West Coast edition of Decibel's Decibel Magazine Metal & Beer Fest goes down in Denver on Deceber 1-2, and it'll include the second reunion show from Agalloch, who are also playing Portland in September. The Keening, the new Relapse-signed project of SubRosa's Rebecca Vernon, are opening that Portland show and also playing Decibel Denver.

The full Decibel lineup includes Khemmis, Cephalic Carnage, The Red Chord, KEN mode, Morbikon, Phobocosm, and The Munsens on day one, and Agalloch, Midnight, Primitive Man, Krypts, Mother of Graves, Astral Tomb, and The Keening on day two.

Tickets go on sale Friday (6/30) with presales beforehand.

Meanwhile, the rest of SubRosa are now busy with The Otolith.