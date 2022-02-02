Decibel Fest Philly 2022 lineup: Cannibal Corpse, Candlemass, Nuclear Assault, Red Chord, more

The 2022 edition of Decibel Magazine Metal & Beer Fest: Philly goes down June 10-11 at the Fillmore, and like every year, the lineup is stacked. This one includes Cannibal Corpse, Candlemass (performing Epicus Doomicus Metallicus), Nuclear Assault (performing Game Over), Wolves in the Throne Room (performing Two Hunters), The Red Chord (first announced show since they went on hiatus in 2015, and performing Clients), Voivod, Soul Glo, Full of Hell, All Else Failed, Sanguisugabogg, Derkéta, Craven Idol, The Silver, and Deathevokation.

The beer lineup is being presented by Broken Goblet Brewing (PA) and includes featured breweries Wake Brewing (IL), Widowmaker Brewing (MA), Bone Up Brewing (MA), Kings County Brewers Collective (NY), Sabbath Brewing (GA) and Brimming Horn Meadery (DE), plus 3 Floyds Brewing (IN), Adroit Theory Brewing Company (VA), Cosmic Eye Brewing (NE), Animated Brewing Co. (PA), Love City Brewing (PA), Abomination Brewing (CT), Bolero Snort Brewery (NJ), Yards Brewing Co. (PA), Soundgrowler Brewing Co. (IL) and Decibel's first non-alcoholic brewer, Athletic Brewing Company (CT).

Tickets (including two-day passes, single-day passes, and a "just metal" ticket that doesn't include beer samples) go on sale Friday (2/4) at 10 AM.

There's also an LA edition of Decibel Metal & Beer Fest that usually happens in December. Stay tuned for more on that.