Decibel Fest Philly 2023 lineup: Black Dahlia Murder, Suicidal Tendencies, Eyehategod & more

Decibel Magazine have announced the lineup for the 2023 edition of their Metal & Beer Fest, which goes down at the Fillmore in Philadelphia on April 14-15. The fest will feature full album sets by Suicidal Tendencies (performing their self-titled album), Eyehategod (performing Take As Needed For Pain), and Incantation (performing Diabolical Conquest), plus sets by The Black Dahlia Murder, Mizmor, Frozen Soul, All Out War, Undeath, Drowningman, Phobophilic, Fuming Mouth, Escuela Grind, and more special guests TBA. Decibel's also promising one more special set honoring the 30th anniversary of an iconic album. Stay tuned.

The 2023 beer lineup is presented by Indiana brewery 3 Floyds, and is set to feature brews from Broken Goblet Beer (PA), Wake Brewing, War Pigs Brewing, Trve Brewing, Widowmaker Brewing (MA), Bone Up Brewing (MA), KCBC Beer, Yards Brewing Co. (PA), Magnanimous Brewing, and their flagship meadery The Brimming Horn. Check out more info on the lineup on the festival poster below.

Ticket presale starts Tuesday (10/18), and tickets go on general sale Friday (10/21) at 10am. They've got Metal & Beer and Just Metal tickets, both available here.