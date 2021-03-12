Decibel throwing livestream with Midnight, Khemmis, Full of Hell, Horrendous & Wake

Long-running metal mag Decibel will release their 200th issue this June, and to celebrate, they're throwing a livestream with "new and exclusive live performances" from Midnight, Khemmis, Full of Hell, Horrendous, and Wake. It's dubbed "Decibel’s 200th Issue Show Extremely Ex-Stream," and it goes down Friday, April 30 at 8 PM ET with a pre-show viewing of 2013's Decibel’s 100th Issue Show: The Movie. Trailer and poster below.

Horrendous are also doing a livestream from Saint Vitus Bar on March 19 with Glorious Depravity.