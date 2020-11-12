It may be hard to believe, but it's that time again. Rough Trade put out their 'Best of 2020' list yesterday, and today metal mag Decibel -- who's always first out of the gate in the metal world -- has published its list of the 40 best albums of 2020. As always, it includes a good mix of old and new, and a nice variety of subgenres, with albums by Necrot, Spirit Adrift, Uada, Napalm Death, Paysage d’Hiver, Imperial Triumphant, Eternal Champion, Sweven, Paradise Lost, Godon, Incantation, Of Feather & Bone, Vile Creature, Ripped to Shreds, Dropdead, Godthrymm, Lamp of Murmuur, Pallbearer, Crowbar's Kirk Windstein, Haunt, Tombs, Temple of Void, Cirith Ungol, Wake, Xibalba, Svalbard, Enslaved, Oranssi Pazuzu, and more.

Check out their full list below, and pick up the new issue of Decibel here. What do you think of the list?

--

DECIBEL'S TOP 40 ALBUMS of 2020

40. Dark Fortress, Spectres from the Old World, Century Media

39. Fawn Limbs, Sleeper Vessels, Roman Numeral

38. Exgenesis, Solve et Coagula, Rain Without End

37. Megaton Sword, Blood Hails Steel – Steel Hails Fire, Dying Victims

36. Oranssi Pazuzu, Mestarin Kynsi, Nuclear Blast

35. Svalbard, When I Die, Will I Get Better, Translation Loss

34. Enslaved, Utgard, Nuclear Blast

33. In the Company of Serpents, Lux, Self-released

32. Xibalba, Años En Infierno, Southern Lord

31. Wake, Devouring Ruin, Translation Loss

30. Cirith Ungol, Forever Black, Metal Blade

29. Proscription, Conduit, Dark Descent

28. Celestial Season, The Secret Teachings, Burning World

27. Midnight, Rebirth by Blasphemy, Metal Blade

26. Krallice, Mass Cathexis, Self-released

25. ACxDC, Satan is King, Prosthetic

24. Temple of Void, The World That Was, Shadow Kingdom

23. Atramentus, Stygian, 20 Buck Spin

22. Tombs, Under Sullen Skies, Season of Mist

21. Haunt, Flashback, Church

20. Kirk Windstein, Dream in Motion, eOne

19. Pallbearer, Forgotten Days, Nuclear Blast

18. Lamp of Murmuur, Heir of Ecliptical Romanticism, Self-released

17. Godthrymm, Reflections, Profound Lore

16. Dropdead, Dropdead, Armageddon

15. Ripped to Shreds 亂 (Luan), Pulverized

14. Vile Creature, Glory, Glory! Apathy Took Helm!, Prosthetic

13. Of Feather & Bone, Sulfuric Disintegration, Profound Lore

12. Armored Saint, Punching the Sky, Metal Blade

11. Incantation, Sect of Vile Divinities, Relapse

10. Goden, Beyond Darkness, Svart

9. Paradise Lost, Obsidian, Nuclear Blast

8. Uada, Djinn, Eisenwald

7. Sweven, The Eternal Resonance, Svart

6. Necrot, Mortal, Tankcrimes

5. Spirit Adrift, Enlightened in Eternity, 20 Buck Spin

4. Paysage d’Hiver, Im Wald, Kunsthall Produktionen

3. Imperial Triumphant, Alphaville, Century Media

2. Eternal Champion, Ravening Iron, No Remorse

1. Napalm Death, Throes of Joy in the Jaws of Defeatism, Century Media