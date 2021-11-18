Year-end list season is underway, and as always, the first major metal list of the year comes from Decibel. As you'd expect from Decibel, the list has a good mix of legends, up-and-comers, and plenty of the in-between, and it's pretty genre-diverse too, from thrash to death metal to black metal to doom to progressive metal to grind to albums that aren't metal at all. Bands who made the list include Rivers of Nihil, Darkthrone, Frozen Soul, Spectral Wound, The Ruins of Beverast, Enforced, Exodus, Deafheaven, Rudimentary Peni, Genghis Tron, Gatecreeper, Cannibal Corpse, Worm, Unto Others, Full of Hell, Cerebral Rot, Amenra, Lingua Ignota, The Silver, Fucked Up, Carcass, Converge, Wolves in the Throne Room, Tribulation, Khemmis, Iron Maiden, Lamb of Murmuur, and more.

Check out the full list below and pick up the new issue of Decibel here to read more about each pick. Some of them available on vinyl HERE. What do you think of the list?

Decibel's Top 40 Albums of 2021

40. Rivers of Nihil, The Work, Metal Blade

39. Darkthrone, Eternal Hails……, Peaceville

38. Body Void, Bury Me Beneath This Rotting Earth, Prosthetic

37. Frozen Soul, Crypt of Ice, Century Media

36. Mare Cognitum, Solar Paroxysm, I, Voidhanger

35. Silver Talon, Decadence and Decay, M-Theory

34. Spectral Wound, A Diabolic Thirst, Profound Lore

33. The Ruins of Beverast, The Thule Grimoires, Van

32. Enforced, Kill Grid, Century Media

31. Knoll, Interstice, Self-released

30. Archspire, Bleed the Future, Season of Mist

29. Dungeon Serpent, World of Sorrows, Nameless Grave

28. Exodus, Persona Non Grata, Nuclear Blast

27. Hulder, Godslastering Hymns of a Forlorn Peasantry, Iron Bonehead

26. Craven Idol, Forked Tongues, Dark Descent

25. Deafheaven, Infinite Granite, Sargent House

24. Rudimentary Peni, The Great War, Sealed

23. Stormkeep, Tales of Othertime, Van

22. Genghis Tron, Dream Weapon, Relapse

21. Gatecreeper, An Unexpected Reality, Closed Casket Activities

20. Cannibal Corpse, Violence Unimagined, Metal Blade

19. Worm, Foreverglade, 20 Buck Spin

18. Unto Others, Strength, Roadrunner

17. Full of Hell, Garden of Burning Apparitions, Relapse

16. Cerebral Rot, Excretion of Mortality, 20 Buck Spin

15. Amenra, De doorn, Relapse

14. Lingua Ignota, Sinner Get Ready, Sargent House

13. The Silver, Ward of Roses, Gilead Media

12. Skepticism, Companion, Svart

11. Fucked Up, Year of the Horse, Tankcrimes

10. Wolves in the Throne Room, Primordial Arcana, Relapse

9. Iron Maiden, Senjutsu, BMG

8. Lamp of Murmuur, Submission and Slavery, Self-released

7. Converge, Bloodmoon: I, Epitaph/Deathwish Inc

6. Hooded Menace, The Tritonus Bell, Season of Mist

5. Panopticon, …And Again into the Light, Bindrune

4. Apparition, Feel, Profound Lore

3. Tribulation, Where the Gloom Becomes Sound, Metal Blade

2. Khemmis, Deceiver, Nuclear Blast

1. Carcass, Torn Arteries, Nuclear Blast

--

Pick up the Carcass album on limited edition white vinyl, two different variants of the Converge album, and other records from this list on vinyl.