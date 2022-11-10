Is it really year-end list season already? We guess so! Metal magazine Decibel just put up its list of the top 40 albums of 2022. As always, the list spans multiple metal subgenres, multiple generations of bands, and some not-exactly-metal stuff too, and bands who made it this time include Cave In, Sonja, Blackbraid, Soul Glo, Chat Pile, KEN mode, Terror, Kreator, Immolation, Wake, Mortuous, Oceans of Slumber, Voivod, Sumerlands, Phobophilic, Dream Unending, Escuela Grind, Ripped To Shreds, Municipal Waste, Black Anvil, Sigh, Temple of Void, and more. The #1 pick (is spoiler) is arguably the most hyped band in the "new wave of death metal" (you can probably guess who). Read the full list below and pick up the January 2023 issue of Decibel to read about each pick.

Decibel Metal & Beer Fest returns to Philly in 2023, and a handful of bands from this list are playing.

Decibel's Top 40 Albums of 2022

40. Temple of Void, Summoning the Slayer, Relapse

39. Gaerea, Mirage, Season of Mist

38. Sigh, Shiki, Peaceville

37. Still/Form, From the Rot Is a Gift, Hex

36. Midnight, Let There Be Witchery, Metal Blade

35. Doldrum, The Knocking, or the Story of the Sound That Preceded Their Disappearance, Katafalque

34. Amorphis, Halo, Atomic Fire

33. Imperial Triumphant, Spirit of Ecstasy, Century Media

32. Black Anvil, Regenesis, Season of Mist

31. Municipal Waste, Electrified Brain, Nuclear Blast

30. Castrator, Defiled in Oblivion, Dark Descent

29. Daeva, Through Sheer Will and Black Magic…, 20 Buck Spin

28. Ripped to Shreds, 劇變 (Jubian), Relapse

27. Mother of Graves, Where the Shadows Adorn, Wise Blood

26. Eight Bells, Legacy of Ruin, Prophecy

25. Tzompantli, Tlazcaltiliztli, 20 Buck Spin

24. SpiritWorld, Deathwestern, Century Media

23. Escuela Grind, Memory Theater, MNRK

22. Vanum, Legend, Profound Lore

21. Satan, Earth Infernal, Metal Blade

20. Mizmor + Thou, Myopia, Gilead Media

19. Dream Unending, Song of Salvation, 20 Buck Spin

18. Phobophilic, Enveloping Absurdity, Prosthetic

17. Negative Plane, The Pact…, The Ajna Offensive

16. Sumerlands, Dreamkiller, Relapse

15. Terror, Pain Into Power, Pure Noise

14. Voivod, Syncro Anarchy, Century Media

13. Chat Pile, God’s Country, The Flenser

12. Wake, Thought Form Descent, Metal Blade

11. Oceans of Slumber, Starlight and Ash, Century Media

10. Mortuous, Upon Desolation, Carbonized

9. KEN mode, Null, Artoffact

8. Kreator, Hate Über Alles, Nuclear Blast

7. Nechochwen, Kanawha Black, Bindrune

6. Soul Glo, Diaspora Problems, Epitaph

5. Immolation, Acts of God, Nuclear Blast

4. Blackbraid, Blackbraid I, self-released

3. Sonja, Loud Arriver, Cruz Del Sur

2. Cave In, Heavy Pendulum, Relapse

1. Undeath, It’s Time… to Rise from the Grave, Prosthetic