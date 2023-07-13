Decisive Pink (Deradoorian & Kate NV) announce fall tour

Decisive Pink, aka the synthy duo of Angel Deradoorian and Kate NV, released their debut album last month, and they'll be supporting it on tour this fall with US dates in October and European shows in November.

US shows are mostly on the West Coast, but there are Northeast stops at Boston's The Lilypad on 10/17 and Brooklyn's Baby's All Right on 10/19, before they jet to L.A., San Francisco, Seattle and Portland. Check out their full schedule below.