Decius (mems Fat White Family & Warmduscher) prep debut LP, share “Look Like A Man”

Decius is an electronic group that includes Fat White Family's Lias Saoudi, brothers Liam & Luke May (founders of Trashmouth Records), along with Warmduscher's Quinn Whalley. After a string of self-released 12" singles and performances supporting everyone from Daniel Avery and Erol Alkan to 2ManyDJs and Honey Dijon, Decius have announced their debut album, Vol 1, which will be out November 4 via The Leaf Label.

The band say: "Nothing so pure, so essential, so forgiving yet so firm has ever throbbed its way out of an industrial estate in New Malden. We guarantee it. Tomorrow is almost yours. Bring it home. Bring a towel."

The album includes previously released singles like "Bread & Butter" and "Come to Me Villa" and they've just shared "Look Like A Man," a techno/house banger doused with the sleazy sweat you'd expect from members of Fat White Family and Warmduscher. Check out the video, directed by Liam May, below.

Decius Vol. I:

1. Ain’t No Church (4:39)

2. Masculine Encounter II (3:42)

3. Look Like A Man (3:56)

4. Bread & Butter (3:52)

5. I-Get-Ov (3:41)

6. Macbeth (4:34)

7. Bitch Tracker II (4:32)

8. Quick Reliefs (4:49)

9. Come To Me Villa (4:29)

10. Show Me No Tears (5:05)

11. U-Instead Of Thought (5:33)

12. Roberto’s Tumescence (5:37)