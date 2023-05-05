Dee Snider: “So, I hear I’m transphobic. Really?”

Dee Snider of Twisted Sister has responded after having his planned performance at San Francisco Pride cancelled after he tweeted in support of a controversial statement from KISS' Paul Stanley about gender affirming healthcare for children. Snider's statement is titled "So, I hear I'm transphobic. Really?," and signed "Your cisgender, crossdressing ally." It reads:

Why did the San Francisco Gay Pride Parade invite me, Dee Snider to be a Grand Marshal in their parade and sing "We're Not Gonna Take It" on the center stage at what could possibly be the most important LGBTQIA+ gathering in the organization's long history?

To quote Joe Garofolio, San Francisco Chronicle's senior political writer, "...Dee Snider [is] a longtime supporter of LGBTQ rights...". I have ALWAYS stood with the community and its important causes. I was honored to accept the San Francisco Gay Pride Parade's invitation and I even gave my blessing for "We're Not Gonna Take It" to be used as this year's battle cry ["Queer Not Gonna Take It!"].

Is that transphobic?

I was not aware the Transgender community expects fealty and total agreement with all their beliefs and any variation or deviation is considered "transphobic".

So, my lifetime of supporting the Transgender community's right to identify as they want and honoring whatever changes they may make in how they present themselves to the world isn't enough? Why not?

I've recently stated I do not believe young children are ready to decide their gender allocation. I believe their choices should be supported and accepted by their parents, but I do not think kids have the mental capabilities to make rational, logical decisions on things of a magnitude that will affect them for the rest of their lives. I do not believe they are mentally developed enough.

Dr. Jennifer Katzenstein [director of psychology, neuropsychology and social work, and co-director at the Center for Behavioral Health at John Hopkins All Children's Hospital] says, "...it is important for parents to remember that development various across children, and that one age (such as 7) is not the end of development, or a 'deadline' for developing reasoning skills. Cognitive development continues into adulthood, and as parents, it is our responsibility to continue to challenge and support our children."

Well said. It's just good parenting.

I am a proud moderate. I drive a Tesla and a Hummer. I have too many guns but strongly support intelligent gun control. I have four children yet fight for a woman's right to choose. I am a motorcycle riding environmentalist. I am a heterosexual who proudly supports LBGTQIA+ rights. To me (and I believe to many of you) none of these things are mutually exclusive.

The Transgender community needs moderates who support their choices, even if we don't agree with every one of their edicts. For some Transgender people (not all) to accuse supporters, like me, of transphobic is not a good look for their cause.

Don't reject people who are willing to march, sing and stand with you just because we don't perfectly see eye-to-eye. We are still your allies.

I, Dee Snider, will continue to support the Transgender community and their right to choose even if they reject me and moving forward, I am open to educating myself so I can be a better ally.