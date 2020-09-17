Dee Snider to “We’re Not Gonna Take It”-quoting anti-maskers: “cut the shit”

Is there something about Target that attracts anti-maskers keen to put on viral displays? Back in July, a woman filmed herself destroying a face mask display in an Arizona Target; more recently, a group of exuberantly cheerful protestors took to the aisles of a Fort Lauderdale Target, encouraging people to take off their masks (which are required by a Broward County, FL emergency order) and gleefully quoting Twisted Sister's "we're not gonna take it."

If you wondered how Twisted Sister felt about their song being used for this purpose, thanks to the magic of social media, we can tell you. Lead singer Dee Snider shared the video to his Twitter, writing, "No...these selfish assholes do not have my permission or blessing to use my song for their moronic cause. #cuttheshit"

This isn't the first time Snider has shared his pro-mask stance, either:

Snider also discussed his concerns about the coronavirus' impact on creative industries with Consequence of Sound, saying, "the potential for the destruction of independent art, in total — records, films, concerts — anything independent … any kind of startup where people are funding and fighting their way to doing it on their own, is in danger of being obliterated."