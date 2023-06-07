Deeper announce first album for Sub Pop and fall tour, share “Build a Bridge”

Chicago band Deeper have announced Careful!, their third album and first for Sub Pop, which will be out September 8. "I wanted these to be interesting songs, but in a way where a two-year-old would vibe out to it," Nic Gohl says. "It’s pop music, basically."

The album includes recent single "Sub" and they've just shared "Build a Bridge," which has the band's signature guitar interplay and hooky melodic sense. “‘Build a Bridge’ was the first song written remotely in a new format that would come to define the writing process of Careful!," the band say. "In the early days of the band, we would throw shit at the wall in our practice space and see what stuck. Being forced to stay in our apartments during lockdown allowed us to apply more intention to a song and really dissect it piece by piece."

The "Build a Bridge" video was directed by Austin Vesely and has the members of Deeper hooked up to a machine that sends them into an alternate reality. There's a little Inception by way of Primer going on here. Watch below.

Deeper recently wrapped up a tour opening for Future Islands and they've just announced fall dates with Godcaster then Mia Joy. The NYC show is on September 27 at Brooklyn Made with Godcaster. Tickets for all dates go on sale Friday, June 9 at 10 AM local time and you can check out their full tour schedule below.

Careful!

1. Build a Bridge

2. Heat Lamp

3. Glare

4. Tele

5. Bite

6. Pilsen 4th

7. Sub

8. Fame

9. Everynight

10. Airplane Air

11. devil-loc

12. Dualbass

13. Pressure

DEEPER - 2023 TOUR DATES

Fri. Jul. 21 - Chicago, IL - Pitchfork Music Festival (Union Park)

Thu. Sep. 21 - Indianapolis, IN - Healer #

Fri. Sep. 22 - Detroit, MI - El Club #

Sat. Sep. 23 - Toronto, ON - Baby G #

Sun. Sep. 24 - Montreal, QC - Bar Le Ritz #

Mon. Sep. 25 - Boston, MA - Crystal Ballroom #

Wed. Sep. 27 - Brooklyn, NY - Brooklyn Made #

Thu. Sep. 28 - Philadelphia, PA - Johnny Brenda's #

Fri. Sep. 29 - Baltimore, MD - Ottobar #

Sat. Sep. 30 - Durham, NC - The Pinhook #

Mon. Oct. 02 - Nashville, TN - Third Man Records #

Tue. Oct. 03 - Atlanta, GA - The Earl #

Wed. Oct. 04 - New Orleans, LA - Santos #

Thu. Oct. 05 - Houston, TX - Black Magic #

Fri. Oct. 06 - Austin, TX - Mohawk (inside) $

Sat. Oct. 07 - San Antonio, TX - Paper Tiger $

Tue. Oct. 10 - Phoenix, AZ - Valley Bar $

Wed. Oct. 11 - San Diego, CA - Casbah $

Fri. Oct. 13 - Los Angeles, CA - Lodge Room $

Sat. Oct. 14 Santa Cruz, CA - Catalyst Atrium $

Sun. Oct. 15 San Francisco, CA - The Independent $

Tue. Oct. 17 Portland, OR - Mississippi Studios $

Wed. Oct. 18 Seattle, WA - Madame Lou's $

Sat. Oct. 21 Salt Lake City, UT - Urban Lounge ^

Sun. Oct. 22 - Denver, CO - Skylark ^

Tue. Oct. 31 - Berlin, DE - Urban Spree

Wed. Nov. 01 - Copenhagen, DK - Vega Ideal Bar

Thu. Nov. 02 - Hamburg, DE - Molotow

Fri, Nov. 03 - Brussels, BE - Botanique

Sat. Nov. 04. Amsterdam, NL - Paradiso

Sun. Nov. 05 - Paris, FR - La Boule Noire

Tue. Nov. 07 - Leeds, UK - Headrow House

Wed. Nov. 08 - Glasgow, UK - Broadcast

Thu. Nov. 09 - Manchester, UK - Yes

Fri. Nov. 10 - Bristol, UK - Dareshack

Sat. Nov. 11 - London, UK- Pitchfork Music Festival

Sun. Nov. 12 - Kortrijk, BE - Sonic City Festival

Tue. Nov. 14 - Cologne, DE - Bumann & Sohn

# w/ Godcaster

$ w/ Mia Joy

^ w/ Worlds Worst