Deeper Graves releasing new LP ‘The Colossal Sleep’ (stream “In Cold Blood”)

Deeper Graves, the solo project of Jeff Wilson (Chrome Waves, Wolvhammer, Abigail Williams, etc), will follow his 2020 debut album Open Roads with his sophomore LP, The Colossal Sleep, on January 28 via his own Disorder Recordings (pre-order). He recently released lead single "Distant Fires," and we're now premiering second single "In Cold Blood." Like the debut album, these new songs find Jeff leaning more strongly into his goth and shoegaze influences, and less into his metal side, but "In Cold Blood" is still heavy stuff, as Jeff explains:

"In Cold Blood" was the first song written for this particular album. It leans in hard on the heavier vibe I wanted to create this time around and the vocal hook in the chorus brings it right back to the melodic side.

Listen to both songs below...

Tracklist

1. Feverish Dreams

2. Escape Velocity

3. In Cold Blood

4. 15000 Lives

5. Corridors

6. Distant Fires

