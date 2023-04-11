Deeper sign to Sub Pop, share new single “Sub,” touring w/ Future Islands

Chicago band Deeper have signed to Sub Pop, and they've just released their first single for the label."Sub" is straight-ahead indie rock, with pops of punk and new wave in its guitar and drums. The band shared:

‘Sub’ was in the trash can for a minute. We recorded it in 2021 at a slower tempo before realizing it didn’t work. It was built again from the ground up, this time with a much faster tempo and different dynamics. The nice thing about iterating on songs over the pandemic was having time to revisit old ideas – the song even features a guitar part from the first recorded Deeper song that we ended up discarding. Lyrics jump around events from the last few years, often reflecting on the past and present. The video functions as a vessel for us to reference characters from past videos, showing them stuck in a loop, in a purgatory where they’re waiting to move on to whatever is coming next.

The band are now working on their full-length debut on Sub Pop, out later this year. Check out the video for "Sub" below.

Deeper have also shared tour dates, including their appearances at Kilby Block Party, Pitchfork Fest, and opening for Future Islands. All dates below.

Deeper -- 2023 Tour Dates

Wed. May 10 - Omaha, NE - Reverb Lounge

Thu. May 11 - Fort Collins, CO - The Coast

Fri. May 12 - Salt Lake City, UT - The Urban Lounge

Sun. May 14 - Salt Lake City, UT - Kilby Block Party (@ The Utah State Fairpark)

Wed. May 17 - Denver, CO - Mission Ballroom*

Fri. May 19 - Minneapolis, MN - First Avenue*

Sat. May 20 - Milwaukee, WI - Turner Hall Ballroom*

Sun. May 21 - Chicago, IL - The Salt Shed*

Tue. May 23 - Detroit, MI - Majestic Theatre*

Wed. May 24 - Cleveland, OH - Agora Theater & Ballroom*

Thu. May 25 - Asbury Park, NJ - Asbury Lanes*

Mon. May 29 - Atlanta, GA - 529 Bar

Tue. May 30 - Tampa, FL - Crowbar

Wed. May 31 - Miami, FL - Gramps

Fri. Jun. 02 - Orlando, FL - Will's Pub

Fri. Jul. 21 - Chicago, IL - Pitchfork Music Festival (@ Union Park)

* supporting Future Islands