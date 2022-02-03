Deer Scout announces debut LP, playing shows (watch “Cowboy” video)

NY native Dena Miller has been releasing music for six years as Deer Scout, and now she's announced the project's debut LP, Woodpecker, due out April 8 via Carpark Records. She's also shared the first single, "Cowboy," a twee folk track accompanied by a charmingly lo-fi video filmed in Coney Island which you can watch below.

"'Cowboy' is based on the movie Midnight Cowboy," Miller says. "It was written in a house in Ohio where the driveway was off a sharp bend on the highway, so if you were approaching it from the opposite side, you had to make a blind left turn into the gap in between the yellow turning arrows. It’s a song about feeling like you’re one step behind everybody else, like a small fish in a big pond, and being a little bit naive."

Deer Scout has a few album release shows for Woodpecker coming up in April, in NYC (Rubulad on April 8), Washington DC (The Pocket on April 9), and Philadelphia (PhilaMOCA on April 10).

DEER SCOUT - WOODPECKER TRACKLIST

1. Cup

2. Cowboy

3. Synesthesia

4. Kat And Nina

5. Peace With The Damage

6. Dream

7. Breaking The Rock

8. Afterthought

DEER SCOUT: 2022 TOUR

4/8 - New York, NY - Rubulad w/ Foyer Red, The Glow

4/9 - Washington, DC - The Pocket

4/10 - Philadelphia, PA - PhilaMOCA