Deer Tick announce December Northeast dates with Izzy Heltai

Deer Tick will hit the Northeast this December for a handful of shows, including Bethlehem, Jersey City, Great Barrington and Saratoga Springs with Izzy Heltai. The short tour ends in Cambridge on 12/12 with special guests TBA.
The Jersey City show is at White Eagle Hall on December 8 and tickets for these shows go on sale Friday, September 16 at 10 AM.
Deer Tick's most recent album is 2019's Mayonnaise.
Deer Tick - 2022 Tour Dates
SEP 23, 2022 - 312 Block Party - Chicago, IL
DEC 7, 2022 - Musikfest Café - Bethlehem, PA w/ Izzy Heltai
DEC 8, 2022 - White Eagle Hall - Jersey City, NJ w/ Izzy Heltai
DEC 9, 2022 - Mahaiwe Performing Arts Center - Great Barrington, MA w/ Izzy Heltai
DEC 10, 2022 - Putnam Place - Saratoga Springs, NY w/ Izzy Heltai
DEC 12, 2022 - The Sinclair - Cambridge, MA