Deer Tick announce new LP & tour, share “Forgiving Ties”

Deer Tick have signed to ATO Records and announced a new album, Emotional Contracts, due out on June 16 via their new label home (pre-order). It was produced by Dave Fridmann, and the band say, “Each track is like a little deal you make with yourself (a contract if you will). Much of the material focuses on the fight to survive. A timely coincidence with all the COVID lockdowns and canceled shows...or perhaps all of that was subconscious inspiration. But here we are; Deer Tick lives to see another day." Check out the album artwork and tracklist below.

The announcement of Emotional Contracts comes alongside the release of new single "Forgiving Ties," a loud and funky indie rock jam. Guitarist Ian O'Neil leads on vocals, and explains, "The song is essentially a metaphor for the fear that results from a sudden traumatic event, and how to move forward and take care of yourself and your loved ones." Watch the video for "Forgiving Ties" below.

Deer Tick have also announced a fall tour supporting Emotional Contracts, coming after a summer run supporting Jason Isbell. See all dates below.

Deer Tick will be in NYC for a signing and performance on June 12 at Rough Trade to celebrate the album release, and will return in the fall on November 15 at Warsaw in Brooklyn. Tickets go on sale Friday, April 28 at 10am local.

Emotional Contracts Tracklisting

1. If I Try to Leave

2.Forgiving Ties

3. Grey Matter

4. If She Could Only See Me Now

5. Running From Love

6. Once in a Lifetime

7. Disgrace

8. My Ship

9. A Light Can Go Out in the Heart

10. The Real Thing

Deer Tick -- 2023 Tour Dates

6/5-Deerfield, MA @ Tree House Brewery

6/7-South Burlington, VT @ Higher Ground

6/8-Canandaigua, NY @ Lincoln Hill Farms

6/9-Woodstock, NY @ Levon's Barn (SOLD OUT)

6/10-Woodstock, NY @ Levon's Barn (SOLD OUT)

6/12-New York, NY @ Rough Trade

6/14-Portsmouth NH @ Cisco Brewers

6/15-Matunuck, RI @ Ocean Mist (SOLD OUT)

6/16-Matunuck, RI @ Ocean Mist (SOLD OUT)

6/17-Matunuck, RI @ Ocean Mist (SOLD OUT)

6/19-Pittsburgh, PA @ Thunderbird

6/21-Cleveland, OH @ Beachland Ballroom

6/22-Indianapolis, IN @ HI-FI Annex

6/23-Milwaukee WI @ Summerfest

6/24-Maquoketa, IA @ Codfish Hollow (SOLD OUT)

6/25-Wisconsin Dells, WI @ Showboat Saloon (SOLD OUT)

6/27-Ft Collins @ Washington's

6/29-Stanford, CA @ Frost Amphitheatre*

6/30-Quincy, CA @ High Sierra Music Festival

7/1-Bend, OR @ Hayden Homes Amphitheater*

7/2-Canby, OR @ Clackamas County Fairgrounds*

7/4-Bonner, MT @ KettleHouse Amp*

7/5-Seattle, WA @ Woodland Park Zoo*

7/6-Spokane, WA @ Martin Woldson Theatre*

7/8-Salt Lake City, UT @ Red Butte Garden*

7/9-Dillon, CO @ Lake Dillon Amphitheatre*

7/11-Tempe, AZ @ Marquee Theatre*

7/12-San Diego, CA @ Humphrey's*

7/14-Los Angeles, CA @ Greek Theatre*

7/15-Paso Robles, CA @ Vina Robles Amphitheatre*

7/16-Las Vegas, NV @ Wynn Las Vegas*

10/12-Charleston, SC @ Music Farm

10/13-Atlanta, GA @ Terminal West

10/15-Nashville, TN @ Basement East

10/17-Knoxville, TN @ Bijou Theatre

10/19-New Orleans, LA @ Chickie Wah Wah

10/20-Houston, TX @ The Heights Theater

10/21-Austin, TX @ Mohawk

10/22-Ft Worth, TX @ Tulips

11/8-Minneapolis, MN @ Fine Line

11/9-Chicago, IL @ Thalia Hall

11/10-Ferndale, MI @ The Loving Touch

11/11-Toronto, ON @ The Opera House

11/12-Homer NY @ Homer Center for the Arts

11/14-Washington DC @ 9:30 Club

11/15-Brooklyn, NY @ Warsaw

11/17-Philadelphia, PA @ Union Transfer

11/18-Boston, MA @ House of Blues

11/24-Providence, RI @ Columbus Theatre

11/25-Providence, RI @ Columbus Theatre

* Supporting Jason Isbell