Deer Tick announce summer US tour

Deer Tick are headed out on tour in the US this July and August. "This summer, we’ve decided to come on vacation with you to rock in the cradle of live performance," they write. "We have been obsessing over our new music and desperately need your reassurance. Baby steps!" They'll stop in NYC, Hamden (CT), Asbury Park, Portland (ME), Woodstock and more; most shows are headlining but they'll also support Jason Isbell in East Providence, RI. See all dates below.

The tour begins with a Brooklyn show at Music Hall of Williamsburg on July 13, and wraps up with two Woodstock dates at Levon Helm Studios on August 27 and 28. There's also an Asbury Park, NJ show at Asbury Lanes on July 30.

Tickets to most dates go on sale Friday, April 1 at 10 AM local time, with various presales happening now.

DEER TICK: 2022 TOUR

Jul 13 - Brooklyn, NY - Music Hall of Williamsburg

Jul 15 - Matunuck, RI - Ocean Mist

Jul 16 - Matunuck, RI - Ocean Mist

Jul 19 - Dennis, MA - Cape Cinema

Jul 20 - Oak Bluffs, MA - The Loft

Jul 27 - Hamden, CT - Space Ballroom

Jul 28 - Stowe, VT - Spruce Peak Performing Arts Center

Jul 29 - Holyoke, MA - Race Street Live

Jul 30 - Asbury Park, NJ - Asbury Lanes

Aug 5 - Livingston, MT - Pine Creek Lodge

Aug 6 - Seeley Lake, MT - The Bob Marshall Music Festival

Aug 25 - Portland, ME - Portland House of Music and Events

Aug 26 - East Providence, RI - Bold Point Park^

Aug 27 - Woodstock, NY - Levon Helm Studios

Aug 28 - Woodstock, NY - Levon Helm Studios

^ - supporting Jason Isbell