Deer Tick & Delta Spirit announce co-headlining fall tour

Deer Tick and pals Delta Spirit are heading out on the road together this fall for the "Friend Ship tour." Things kick off in San Diego on October 30 and the tour also hits Santa Ana, Los Angeles (Fonda Theater on 11/2), San Francisco, Seattle, Portland, Salt Lake City, Minneapolis, Madison, Chicago, Nashville, Columbus, Boston, DC, and Philadelphia before wrapping up with two nights in NYC at Webster Hall on November 22 & 23. All dates are listed below.

Tickets for Fonda Theater, Webster Hall and the whole tour go on on sale Friday, June 11 at 10 AM local with an artist presale starting Tuesday, June 8 at 10 AM Eastern. Use password MANGE.

Deer Tick also have a few festival dates this summer, including Greenfield, MA's Green River and Stovall, MS's Mighty Roots Festival; Delta Spirit have August dates with Nathaniel Rateliff & The Night Sweats and are playing Atlanta's Shaky Knees Festival. All dates are listed below.

Delta Spirit's Kelly Winrich is one of the co-owners of soon-to-open Bushwick venue Brooklyn Made.

DEER TICK / DELTA SPIRIT - 2021 "FRIEND SHIP" TOUR DATES

OCT 30, 2021 - The Observatory North Park - San Diego, CA

OCT 31, 2021 - The Observatory - Santa Ana, CA

NOV 2, 2021 - The Fonda Theatre - Los Angeles, CA

NOV 3, 2021 - The Fillmore - San Francisco, CA

NOV 5, 2021 - The Showbox - Seattle, WA

NOV 6, 2021 - Crystal Ballroom - Portland, OR

NOV 8, 2021 - The Depot - Salt Lake City, UT

NOV 11, 2021 - First Avenue - Minneapolis, MN

NOV 12, 2021 - Majestic Theatre - Madison, WI

NOV 13, 2021 - The Vic Theatre - Chicago, IL

NOV 15, 2021 - Brooklyn Bowl Nashville - Nashville, TN

NOV 16, 2021 - Newport Music Hall - Columbus, OH

NOV 18, 2021 - Royale - Boston, MA

NOV 19, 2021 - 9:30 Club - Washington, D.C.

NOV 20, 2021 - Union Transfer - Philadelphia, PA

NOV 22, 2021 - Webster Hall - New York, NY

NOV 23, 2021 - Webster Hall - New York, NY

DEER TICK - ADDITIONAL 2021 DATES

AUG 27, 2021 - Green River Festival - Greenfield, MA

SEP 4, 2021 - Ghostland feat. The Ghost Of Paul Revere - Portland, ME

SEP 17, 2021 - HI-FI Annex - Indianapolis, IN

OCT 2, 2021 - Mighty Roots Music Festival - Stovall, MS

DELTA SPIRIT - ADDITIONAL 2021 TOUR DATES

FRI 13 AUGUST - Big Mountain Ranch Whitefish, MT, US w/ Nathaniel Rateliff & The Night Sweats

SAT 14 AUGUST - KettleHouse Amphitheater Bonner, MT, US w/ Nathaniel Rateliff & The Night Sweats

SUN 15 AUGUST - Spokane Pavilion Spokane, WA, US w/ Nathaniel Rateliff & The Night Sweats

TUE 17 AUGUST - Les Schwab Amphitheater Bend, OR, US w/ Nathaniel Rateliff & The Night Sweats

WED 18 AUGUST - Ford Idaho Center Amphitheater Boise, ID, US w/ Nathaniel Rateliff & The Night Sweats

FRI 20 AUGUST - Snow Park Outdoor Amphitheater, Deer Valley Resort Park City, UT, US w/ Nathaniel Rateliff & The Night Sweats

SAT 21 AUGUST - Las Colonias Park Amphitheater Grand Junction, CO, US w/ Nathaniel Rateliff & The Night Sweats

MON 23 AUGUST - Red Rocks Amphitheatre Morrison, CO, US w/ Nathaniel Rateliff & The Night Sweats

TUE 24 AUGUST - Red Rocks Amphitheatre Morrison, CO, US w/ Nathaniel Rateliff & The Night Sweats

WED 25 AUGUST - Red Rocks Amphitheatre Morrison, CO, US w/ Nathaniel Rateliff & The Night Sweats

FRI 22 OCTOBER – SUN 24 OCTOBER - Shaky Knees Festival 2021 Atlanta, GA, US