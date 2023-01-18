Deerhoof announce new LP ‘Miracle-Level’ & tour (watch “Sit Down, Let Me Tell You a Story” video)

Deerhoof released their first new music in a year, new single "My Lovely Cat," in September, and now they've announced a new album. Miracle-Level, their 19th album, is due out March 31 via Joyful Noise Recordings (pre-order on white vinyl). It was produced by Mike Bridavsky (the former owner of Lil BUB), and after 28 years, it's their first album made entirely in a recording studio. It's also their first full-length sung entirely in Satomi's native Japanese. See the cover art and tracklist below.

The album includes "My Lovely Cat," and the new single off Miracle-Level is "Sit Down, Let Me Tell You a Story." Watch the accompanying video, shot in Tokyo's Ebisu Garden Hall and directed by Noriko Oishi, below.

Deerhoof will tour in support of Miracle-Level this spring, with shows beginning March 31 in Tortonto and wrapping up in Chicago on July 17. See all dates below.

The NYC show is at Elsewhere on April 4. Tickets are on sale now.

Deerhoof - Miracle Level loading...

DEERHOOF - MIRACLE-LEVEL TRACKLIST

1. Sit Down, Let Me Tell You a Story

2. My Lovely Cat

3. Everybody, Marvel

4. Jet-Black Double-Shield

5. Miracle-Level

6. And the Moon Laughs

7. The Little Maker

8. Phase-Out All Remaining Non-Miracles by 2028

9. Momentary Art of Soul!

10. Wedding, March, Flower

Deerhoof 2023 tour loading...

DEERHOOF: 2023 TOUR

3/31 - Toronto, ON - Wavelength Winter Festival @ TD Music Hall

4/01 - Montreal, QC - La Sala Rossa

4/02 - Greenfield, MA - Hawks and Reed Performing Arts Center

4/04 - Brooklyn, NY - Elsewhere The Hall

4/05 - Philadelphia, PA - Underground Arts

4/06 - Providence, RI -Columbus Theatre

5/04 - Seattle, WA -Neumos

5/05 - Portland, OR - Aladdin Theater

5/07 - Sacramento, CA - Harlow’s

5/08 - San Francisco, CA - Great American Music Hall

5/10 - Los Angeles, CA -Lodge Room

5/12 - Salt Lake City, UT - Kilby Court Block Party @ Utah State Fairpark

5/13 - Boise, ID - Treefort Music Hall

7/07 - Des Moines, IA - 80-35 Fest

7/08 - St. Paul, MN - Turf Club

7/11 - Louisville, KY - Zanzabar

7/12 - Grand Rapids, MI - Pyramid Scheme

7/14 - Chicago, IL - Lincoln Hall