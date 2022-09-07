Deerhoof dedicate new single “My Lovely Cat” to Lil Bub

Deerhoof are back with their first new music in a year, a new single titled "My Lovely Cat." The band note that while it was not written as such, the song is dedicated to famous internet cat Lil Bub, who we lost in 2019. It was, however, produced by Lil Bub's owner, Mike Bridavsky.

“If you were going to compose a song about a cute cat from the internet, and then track down the guy known for their cute cat from the internet to produce it, you would be shrewd indeed," Deerhoof say. "This we did not do, because we didn't know about Mike Bridavsky or Lil Bub when we wrote the song. Well, we think about him now: a true collaborator and artist and friend!” Listen to the song and check out its translated lyrics below.

Deerhoof also have West Coast tour dates in October. Check those out below.

deerhoof lil bub my lovely cat loading...

"MY LOVELY CAT" LYRICS:

MY LOVELY CAT!

MY LOVELY, LOVELY CAT!

I CAN’T EVEN LEAVE HOME!

LET’S MONITOR ON PET-CAM

SHALL I START INSTA-GRAM OR TIK-TOK?

LIKES AND LOVES EXPECTED

HOW'S THIS CHORD-PROGRESSION?

HELLO! I AM ASKING YOU.

HOW'S THIS CHORD-PROGRESSION?

AGAIN, I AM ASKING YOU!

LEARNED PAW

THE OTHER-PAW AS WELL

SIT, TOO

A CLEVER ONE

GOD PLEASE MAKE MY WISH COME TRUE

ONE WISH

GET SLOWER,

GRADUALLY GET SLOWER

MAKE LONGEVITY LONGER

MAKE YOU MY IMMORTAL FRIEND

YOU ARE MY MIRACLE

Deerhoof - Tour Dates:

10/21 - San Francisco, CA @ Great American Music Hall

10/22 - San Jose, CA @ The Ritz

10/23 - Los Angeles, CA @ Regent Theater

10/24 - Tucson, AZ @ 191 Toole