Deerhoof, Lou Barlow, WHY?, more appear on Joyful Noise’s Abortion Rights Benefit compilation

Joyful Noise Recordings has gathered a giant crew of indie artists for their Abortion Rights Benefit compilation. It's 29 tracks strong, with contributions by Deerhoof, SUUNS, Kishi Bashi, Lou Barlow, Oneida, OHMME, Sound of Ceres, Cedric Noel, Eerie Wanda, Thor Harris, Tropical Fuck Storm, No Joy, Good Fuck, The Ophelias, WHY?, Kishi Bashi, Joan of Arc, and many more. The compilation is a name-your-price download, with all proceeds going toward All Options Hoosier Abortion Fund and Midwest Access Coalition. JNR writes, "As artists and cultural workers, it would be irresponsible for us to ignore the US Supreme Court's decision to overturn Roe v. Wade. At Joyful Noise Recordings, our stance is simple: HEALTHCARE IS A HUMAN RIGHT, AND ABORTION IS HEALTHCARE."

Stream Abortion Rights Benefit and see the full tracklist below, and purchase it on Bandcamp.

JOYFUL NOISE RECORDINGS - ABORTION RIGHTS BENEFIT TRACKLIST

1. Eerie Wanda - Sail to the Silver Sun 03:33

2. Deerhoof - Plant Thief 03:13

3. Oneida - Beat Me to the Punch 05:04

4. Ohmme - Parts 05:00

5. Thor Harris - Day 447 of Quarantine (with Craig Ross, Zola Jesus, Dorian Wood) 07:52

6. Sound of Ceres - The Glare 03:51

7. Cedric Noel - Jisty 04:27

8. SUUNS - Witness Protection 04:09

9. Tropical Fuck Storm - G.A.F.F. 05:17

10. No Joy - Four 04:17

11. Kidbug - Together 04:15

12. Half Japanese - This is That 02:11

13. Magic Sword - The Weapon and the Soul 05:15

14. Sleep Party People - The Mind Still Travels 04:10

15. Good Fuck - Becoming Unbecoming 02:22

16. The Ophelias - Becoming a Nun 02:40

17. Lou Barlow - Only Fading 03:31

18. C.J. Boyd - Don't Pray on Me (Bad Religion Cover) 04:32

19. Mike Adams at His Honest Weight - I Don't Want to Believe in Anything 03:46

20. Kramer - The Crying 04:07

21. Medicine Singers - Hawk Song 02:04

22. WHY? - Stained Glass Slipper 02:23

23. Kishi Bashi - Early Morning Breeze 04:16

24. jess joy x Mike Byrne - My Body 03:37

25. Joan of Arc - Punk Kid 05:27

26. Mythless - Glossless 03:23

27. J Fernandez - Expressive Machine 03:49

28. Tall Tall Trees - Expectations 04:41

29. Anal Trump - To All The Broads I've Nailed Before EP (Woke Acoustic Version) 01:05