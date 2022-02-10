Deerhoof touring this spring

Deerhoof have released three albums since 2020 -- Love Lore, Future Teenage Cave Artists and Actually, You Can -- but haven't toured any of them thanks to the pandemic. They'll finally stretch their legs this spring with West Coast dates in March surrounding their appearance at the Treefort Music Fest, and then East Coast shows in May, plus a Minneapolis show in July. All dates are listed, along with streams of those three albums, below.

The May dates include a Brooklyn show at Elsewhere on May 9 with Editrix, and tickets are on sale now.

Deerhoof are also part of the Congotronics International supergroup, along with Konono No 1 and Juana Molina, who just announced their debut album.

Deerhoof 2022 U.S. Tour:

03/25 – Seattle, WA - Chop Suey

03/27 – Boise, ID - Treefort Festival (Main Stage)

03/29 – Portland, OR - Revolution Hall

05/04 – Somerville, MA - Crystal Ballroom @ Somerville Theatre

05/06 – Portland, ME - Space

5/07 - Hamden, CT - Space Ballroom

05/09 – Brooklyn, NY - Elsewhere

07/07 – Minneapolis, MN - The Fine Line