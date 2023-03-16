Def Leppard drummer Rick Allen assaulted outside Florida hotel

Def Leppard drummer Rick Allen was assaulted outside a Fort Lauderdale hotel, New 7 Miami reports. Allen, who was staying in the hotel while Def Leppard performed with Mötley Crüe at Seminole Hard Rock Hotel and Casino on Sunday, was outside in the valet area when he was knocked to the ground by Ohio resident Max Edward Hartley, 19, who had been hiding behind a pillar and ran full speed at him, according to a police report. Allen "hit his head on the ground, causing injury," the report continues.

According to the report, Hartley also attacked a woman who came out of the hotel to help Allen. "While she is on the ground, the defendant continues to batter her by striking her," the report reads. "[She] attempts to escape by running into the hotel. The defendant then grabs [her] by her hair and drags her out of the lobby and back onto the sidewalk before fleeing the area."

Hartley was arrested at another nearby hotel, where he was reportedly found breaking car windows. He was charged with two counts of battery, four counts of criminal mischief, and abusing an elderly or disabled adult. He has since been bailed out of Broward County Jail.