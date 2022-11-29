Def Leppard & Mötley Crüe announce Atlantic City, NJ shows
After being out on the road together on The Stadium Tour over the summer, Def Leppard and Mötley Crüe have announced a pair of somewhat more intimate shows in Atlantic City, NJ early in 2023. They happen at the 7000-capacity Hard Rock Live @ Etess Arena on February 10 and 11, and tickets to nights one and two go on sale Friday, December 2 at 10 AM, with various presales happening now.
These are the first US shows Mötley Crüe have announced with John 5 as guitarist, replacing Mick Mars, who revealed that he'd be retiring from the band back in October. Read his statement below.
Def Leppard and Mötley Crüe also have shows in Latin America, Europe, and the UK in 2023. See all dates below.
DEF LEPPARD & MOTLEY CRUE: 2023 TOUR
02/10 Atlantic City, NJ – Mark G Etess Arena at the Hard Rock Hotel & Casino
02/11 Atlantic City, NJ – Mark G Etess Arena at the Hard Rock Hotel & Casino
02/18 Mexico City, MEX – Foro Sol
02/21 Monterrey, MEX – Borrego Sports Center
02/25 Bogota, COL – Parque Metropolitano Simon Bolivar
02/28 Cercado De Lima, PER – Estadio Nacional
03/03 La Florida, CHL – Estadion Bicentenario de La Florida
03/07 Sao Paulo, BRA – Allianz Parque
03/09 Curitiba, BRA – Couto Pereira Stadium
03/11 Porto Alegre, BRA – Arena do Gremio
05/22 Sheffield, UK – Bramall Lane
05/25 Monchengladbach, GER – SparkassenPark
05/27 Munchen, GER – King’s Square
05/29 Budapest, HUN – MVM Dome
05/31 Krakow, POL – Tauron Arena
06/02 Hlavni Mesto Praha, CZE – Prague Rocks
06/03 Hannover, GER – Expo Plaza
06/07 Solvesborg, SWE – Sweden Rock Festival
06/09 Hyvinkaa, FIN – Rockfest Finland
06/11 Trondheim, NOR – Trondheim Rocks
06/15 Kobenhavn, DEN – Copenhell
06/18 Dessel, BEL – Graspop Metal Meeting
06/20 Milano, ITA – Ippodromo del Galoppo di San Siro
06/23 Oeiras, POR – Passeio Maritimo de Alges
06/24 Rivas-Vaciamadrid, SPA – Auditorio Miguel Rios
06/27 Thun, SWI – Stockholm Arena
07/01 London, UK – Wembley Stadium
07/02 Lytham Saint Annes, UK – Lytham Festival
07/04 Rathfarnham, IRE – Marlay Park
07/06 Glasgow, UK – Hampden Park
See pictures of Def Leppard and Mötley Crüe from the 2022 Stadium Tour below: