Def Leppard & Mötley Crüe announce Atlantic City, NJ shows

After being out on the road together on The Stadium Tour over the summer, Def Leppard and Mötley Crüe have announced a pair of somewhat more intimate shows in Atlantic City, NJ early in 2023. They happen at the 7000-capacity Hard Rock Live @ Etess Arena on February 10 and 11, and tickets to nights one and two go on sale Friday, December 2 at 10 AM, with various presales happening now.

These are the first US shows Mötley Crüe have announced with John 5 as guitarist, replacing Mick Mars, who revealed that he'd be retiring from the band back in October. Read his statement below.

Def Leppard and Mötley Crüe also have shows in Latin America, Europe, and the UK in 2023. See all dates below.

DEF LEPPARD & MOTLEY CRUE: 2023 TOUR

02/10 Atlantic City, NJ – Mark G Etess Arena at the Hard Rock Hotel & Casino

02/11 Atlantic City, NJ – Mark G Etess Arena at the Hard Rock Hotel & Casino

02/18 Mexico City, MEX – Foro Sol

02/21 Monterrey, MEX – Borrego Sports Center

02/25 Bogota, COL – Parque Metropolitano Simon Bolivar

02/28 Cercado De Lima, PER – Estadio Nacional

03/03 La Florida, CHL – Estadion Bicentenario de La Florida

03/07 Sao Paulo, BRA – Allianz Parque

03/09 Curitiba, BRA – Couto Pereira Stadium

03/11 Porto Alegre, BRA – Arena do Gremio

05/22 Sheffield, UK – Bramall Lane

05/25 Monchengladbach, GER – SparkassenPark

05/27 Munchen, GER – King’s Square

05/29 Budapest, HUN – MVM Dome

05/31 Krakow, POL – Tauron Arena

06/02 Hlavni Mesto Praha, CZE – Prague Rocks

06/03 Hannover, GER – Expo Plaza

06/07 Solvesborg, SWE – Sweden Rock Festival

06/09 Hyvinkaa, FIN – Rockfest Finland

06/11 Trondheim, NOR – Trondheim Rocks

06/15 Kobenhavn, DEN – Copenhell

06/18 Dessel, BEL – Graspop Metal Meeting

06/20 Milano, ITA – Ippodromo del Galoppo di San Siro

06/23 Oeiras, POR – Passeio Maritimo de Alges

06/24 Rivas-Vaciamadrid, SPA – Auditorio Miguel Rios

06/27 Thun, SWI – Stockholm Arena

07/01 London, UK – Wembley Stadium

07/02 Lytham Saint Annes, UK – Lytham Festival

07/04 Rathfarnham, IRE – Marlay Park

07/06 Glasgow, UK – Hampden Park

