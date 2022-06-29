Def Leppard, Mötley Crüe & Poison brought The Stadium Tour to Citi Field (pics, setlist)

Four titans of '80s rock -- Def Leppard, Mötley Crüe, Poison, and Joan Jett -- are currently bringing the hits to stadiums across the country, and the tour hit NYC on Friday (6/24) at Citi Field in Queens. Photos by P Squared are in this post.

Def Leppard and Mötley Crüe are trading off headline slots on The Stadium Tour, and NYC got Def Leppard as the night's final act. Their massive, signature sound -- heard on such classics as "Animal," Foolin," "Love Bites," "Pour Some Sugar on Me," "Photograph" and "Rock of Ages" -- is the definition of Stadium Rock and sounded great on Friday.

Mötley Crüe reformed for this tour, but were thrown a hitch when drummer Tommy Lee broke four of his ribs. He played on the first three songs -- "Take What You Want," "Fire It Up," and "Animal" -- and then turned the kit, which had a picture of Taylor Hawkins on the kick, over to Tommy Clufetos (who drummed on the last Black Sabbath tour). Lee also came out to play piano and drums later in the set for "Home." He finally played his first full set with the Crüe on Tuesday night in Charlotte.

Poison were arguably best in show on Saturday: Bret Michaels is a great rock frontman, CC Deville still cranks on guitar, and Rikki Rockett remains a great drummer-- plus it's hard to deny nothing-but-a-good-time hits like "Talk Dirty to Me," "I Want Action," "Unskinny Bop," and swaying ballad "Every Rose Has It's Thorn."

Unfortunately our photographer missed Joan's set which included a mix of solo and Runaways classics. You can check out Citi Field setlists for all four acts below.

SETLIST: Def Leppard @ Citi Field 6/24/2022

Take What You Want

Fire It Up

Animal

Foolin'

Armageddon It

Kick

Love Bites

Excitable

This Guitar (Acoustic)

Have You Ever Needed Someone So Bad (Acoustic)

Two Steps Behind (Joe Elliott performing solo)

Rocket

Bringin' on the Heartbreak

Switch 625

Hysteria

Pour Some Sugar on Me

Rock of Ages

Photograph

SETLIST: Mötley Crüe @ Citi Field 6/24/2022

Wild Side

Shout at the Devil

Too Fast for Love

Don't Go Away Mad (Just Go Away)

Saints of Los Angeles

Live Wire

Looks That Kill

The Dirt (Est. 1981)

Rock and Roll, Part 2 / Smokin' in the Boys Room / White Punks on Dope / Helter Skelter / Anarchy in the U.K.

Home Sweet Home

T.N.T. (Terror 'N Tinseltown)

Dr. Feelgood

Same Ol' Situation (S.O.S.)

Girls, Girls, Girls

Primal Scream

Kickstart My Heart

SETLIST: Poison @ Citi Field 6/24/2022

Look What the Cat Dragged In

Ride the Wind

Talk Dirty to Me

Your Mama Don't Dance

Guitar Solo

Fallen Angel

I Want Action

Drum Solo

Unskinny Bop

Every Rose Has Its Thorn

Nothin' but a Good Time

SETLIST: Joan Jett @ Citi Field 6/24/2022

Victim of Circumstance

Cherry Bomb

Light of Day

Everyday People

You Drive Me Wild

Do You Wanna Touch Me (Oh Yeah)

Fake Friends

Crimson & Clover

I Love Rock 'n' Roll

(I'm Gonna) Run Away

I Hate Myself for Loving You

Bad Reputation