Def Leppard, Mötley Crüe & Poison brought The Stadium Tour to Citi Field (pics, setlist)
Four titans of '80s rock -- Def Leppard, Mötley Crüe, Poison, and Joan Jett -- are currently bringing the hits to stadiums across the country, and the tour hit NYC on Friday (6/24) at Citi Field in Queens. Photos by P Squared are in this post.
Def Leppard and Mötley Crüe are trading off headline slots on The Stadium Tour, and NYC got Def Leppard as the night's final act. Their massive, signature sound -- heard on such classics as "Animal," Foolin," "Love Bites," "Pour Some Sugar on Me," "Photograph" and "Rock of Ages" -- is the definition of Stadium Rock and sounded great on Friday.
Mötley Crüe reformed for this tour, but were thrown a hitch when drummer Tommy Lee broke four of his ribs. He played on the first three songs -- "Take What You Want," "Fire It Up," and "Animal" -- and then turned the kit, which had a picture of Taylor Hawkins on the kick, over to Tommy Clufetos (who drummed on the last Black Sabbath tour). Lee also came out to play piano and drums later in the set for "Home." He finally played his first full set with the Crüe on Tuesday night in Charlotte.
Poison were arguably best in show on Saturday: Bret Michaels is a great rock frontman, CC Deville still cranks on guitar, and Rikki Rockett remains a great drummer-- plus it's hard to deny nothing-but-a-good-time hits like "Talk Dirty to Me," "I Want Action," "Unskinny Bop," and swaying ballad "Every Rose Has It's Thorn."
Unfortunately our photographer missed Joan's set which included a mix of solo and Runaways classics. You can check out Citi Field setlists for all four acts below.
SETLIST: Def Leppard @ Citi Field 6/24/2022
Take What You Want
Fire It Up
Animal
Foolin'
Armageddon It
Kick
Love Bites
Excitable
This Guitar (Acoustic)
Have You Ever Needed Someone So Bad (Acoustic)
Two Steps Behind (Joe Elliott performing solo)
Rocket
Bringin' on the Heartbreak
Switch 625
Hysteria
Pour Some Sugar on Me
Rock of Ages
Photograph
SETLIST: Mötley Crüe @ Citi Field 6/24/2022
Wild Side
Shout at the Devil
Too Fast for Love
Don't Go Away Mad (Just Go Away)
Saints of Los Angeles
Live Wire
Looks That Kill
The Dirt (Est. 1981)
Rock and Roll, Part 2 / Smokin' in the Boys Room / White Punks on Dope / Helter Skelter / Anarchy in the U.K.
Home Sweet Home
T.N.T. (Terror 'N Tinseltown)
Dr. Feelgood
Same Ol' Situation (S.O.S.)
Girls, Girls, Girls
Primal Scream
Kickstart My Heart
SETLIST: Poison @ Citi Field 6/24/2022
Look What the Cat Dragged In
Ride the Wind
Talk Dirty to Me
Your Mama Don't Dance
Guitar Solo
Fallen Angel
I Want Action
Drum Solo
Unskinny Bop
Every Rose Has Its Thorn
Nothin' but a Good Time
SETLIST: Joan Jett @ Citi Field 6/24/2022
Victim of Circumstance
Cherry Bomb
Light of Day
Everyday People
You Drive Me Wild
Do You Wanna Touch Me (Oh Yeah)
Fake Friends
Crimson & Clover
I Love Rock 'n' Roll
(I'm Gonna) Run Away
I Hate Myself for Loving You
Bad Reputation