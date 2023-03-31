Defcee & CRASHprez announce new defprez album, share “Paper”

Chicago rappers Defcee and CRASHprez and producer knowsthetime have revived their collaborative project defprez for new album It's Always A Time Like This, due April 14 via Closed Sessions. A handful of songs were co-produced by mattVISTA, and additional contributions come from Jamie Breiwick and Dillon Treacy.

The first glimpse at the record comes from single "Paper," a slowed track fueled by lively snare cracks and rhythmic verses. "Paper" is “everything we take for granted in building music and community with people we love,” according to Defcee. CRASHprez adds, "'Paper' is a flashback tracing the roots of our respective journeys as writers and performers, and offers testament to the people and places that shaped our experiences and informed our hustle.”

Listen to "Paper" and check out the artwork and tracklist for It's Always A Time Like This below.

defprez, It's Always A Time Like This loading...

It’s Always A Time Like This Tracklisting

Always

Home

Wake

Keep That

Paper (feat. mattVISTA and Jamie Breiwick)

Endless

Safer

Inheritance

Cold Wax

Deserve (feat. Jamie Breiwick and Dillon Treacy)