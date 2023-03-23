Defeater playing ‘Letters Home’ 10th anniversary shows with Caspian, Stay Inside & more

Boston melodic hardcore greats Defeater are celebrating the tenth anniversary of their third album Letters Home this year with two shows: a hometown gig on July 21 at The Middle East and a Brooklyn gig on July 22 at Saint Vitus. They've also lined up some amazing bands to play with them: their post-rock neighbors Caspian will provide direct support at both dates, and they've also got Stay Inside on both dates, plus Stand Still and Rough Francis in Cambridge and Only Sibling in Brooklyn. Tickets to Cambridge and Brooklyn go on sale Friday (3/24) at 10 AM.

