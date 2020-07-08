Deftones announce 2021 tour dates, say new album coming in Sept, confirm ‘White Pony’ remix LP
Not surprisingly, Deftones are unable to go on their planned 2020 summer tour with Gojira and Poppy, but they've rescheduled the dates with the same two openers for 2021. The band says, "If you bought tickets for one of the 2020 shows and cannot make the rescheduled show, you will receive an email directly allowing you to request a refund," and they also add, "Please hold on to your tickets, as they will be honored for the 2021 dates. Thank you for your patience and understanding."
The newly-announced dates include NYC's Rooftop at Pier 17 on August 24, 2021 and Asbury Park, NJ's Stone Pony Summer Stage on August 28 (tickets). All dates -- including stops in LA, Chicago, Boston, Philly, Atlanta, Houston, Denver, San Francisco, Seattle, Portland, and more -- are listed below.
Meanwhile, Deftones have been talking about the highly anticipated followup to 2016's Gore for a while, and in a new interview on Primus drummer Tim "Herb" Alexander's Herb's Happy Hour show, Chino Moreno strongly hinted at a September 2020 release. "We have a record that we finished maybe — I don't know — about a month ago, we finally got all the final mixes of it. It's supposed to come out in, I think, September," he said.
"We're really happy with it. We worked with one of our longtime producer buddies, Terry Date, who did our first three albums. We hadn't done a record with him in a while, and we went back in the studio with him, and it was super awesome."
Chino continues, "It's kind of been weird, because we recorded everything — the music stuff — all last summer in L.A., and then we have been working on overdubs and vocals and mixing and all that stuff since then, so it's almost been a year. But, obviously the last six months have kind of been doing everything remote... Mainly, it was just me. All the music stuff was done, so just mainly vocal stuff, and then mixing and mastering, going back and forth. But we finally finalized everything, I wanna say a few weeks ago, maybe a month ago now. It's gonna be sweet. I'm excited about it." Watch the full interview below.
In other Deftones news, the band's classic third album White Pony turned 20 a few weeks ago, and to celebrate, Deftones will reissue it alongside a remix album called Black Stallion. Rolling Stone reports that Deftones confirmed in a recent Zoom press conference that DJ Shadow will be one of the remixers involved. "We had that idea 20 years ago," Chino said, and keyboardist Frank Delgado added, "We actually hit [Shadow] up before we even wrote the album. He was playing in [Sacramento]. I was opening for him [as a DJ]. Me and Chino kind of cornered him at the Cattle Club. He looked at us like we were fucking crazy. He asked, ‘Deftones? Are you guys ska?" Stay tuned for more on that.
UPDATE (8/16): Deftones posted a new teaser, and their website seems to be hinting at the date September 25:
Deftones / Gojira / Poppy -- 2021 Tour Dates
08/12 Minneapolis, MN – The Armory
08/14 Milwaukee, WI – Eagles Club/The Rave/Eagles Ballroom
08/15 Sterling Heights, MI – Michigan Lottery Amphitheatre at Freedom Hill
08/17 Chicago, IL – Huntington Bank Pavilion at Northerly Island
08/18 Toronto, ON – Echo Beach
08/20 Laval, QC – Place Bell
08/21 Uncasville, CT – Mohegan Sun Arena
08/23 Boston, MA – Agganis Arena
08/24 New York, NY – The Rooftop at Pier 17
08/27 Philadelphia, PA – The Met
08/28 Asbury Park, NJ – Stone Pony Summer Stage
08/29 Washington, DC – The Anthem
08/31 Pittsburgh, PA – Petersen Events Center
09/02 Indianapolis, IN – Amphitheater at White River State Park
09/03 Nashville, TN – Nashville Municipal Auditorium
09/04 Atlanta, GA – Cadence Bank Amphitheatre
09/06 Irving, TX – The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory
09/07 Houston, TX – White Oak Music Hall
09/08 San Antonio, TX – AT&T Center
09/10 Denver, CO – Pepsi Center
09/11 Albuquerque, NM – Isleta Amphitheatre
09/14 Phoenix, AZ – Arizona Federal Theatre
09/17 Los Angeles, CA – Greek Theatre
09/18 San Francisco, CA – Bill Graham Civic Auditorium
09/21 Seattle, WA – WAMU Theater
09/22 Portland, OR – Theatre Of The Clouds at MODA Center
--
28 Essential Songs from the Shoegaze / Heavy Crossover
Listen and/or subscribe to our playlist of all 28 songs (with MBV's "Feed Me With Your Kiss" replacing "You Made Me Realise" because the latter isn't on Spotify):