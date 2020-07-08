Deftones announce 2021 tour dates, say new album coming in Sept, confirm ‘White Pony’ remix LP

Not surprisingly, Deftones are unable to go on their planned 2020 summer tour with Gojira and Poppy, but they've rescheduled the dates with the same two openers for 2021. The band says, "If you bought tickets for one of the 2020 shows and cannot make the rescheduled show, you will receive an email directly allowing you to request a refund," and they also add, "Please hold on to your tickets, as they will be honored for the 2021 dates. Thank you for your patience and understanding."

The newly-announced dates include NYC's Rooftop at Pier 17 on August 24, 2021 and Asbury Park, NJ's Stone Pony Summer Stage on August 28 (tickets). All dates -- including stops in LA, Chicago, Boston, Philly, Atlanta, Houston, Denver, San Francisco, Seattle, Portland, and more -- are listed below.

Meanwhile, Deftones have been talking about the highly anticipated followup to 2016's Gore for a while, and in a new interview on Primus drummer Tim "Herb" Alexander's Herb's Happy Hour show, Chino Moreno strongly hinted at a September 2020 release. "We have a record that we finished maybe — I don't know — about a month ago, we finally got all the final mixes of it. It's supposed to come out in, I think, September," he said.

"We're really happy with it. We worked with one of our longtime producer buddies, Terry Date, who did our first three albums. We hadn't done a record with him in a while, and we went back in the studio with him, and it was super awesome."

Chino continues, "It's kind of been weird, because we recorded everything — the music stuff — all last summer in L.A., and then we have been working on overdubs and vocals and mixing and all that stuff since then, so it's almost been a year. But, obviously the last six months have kind of been doing everything remote... Mainly, it was just me. All the music stuff was done, so just mainly vocal stuff, and then mixing and mastering, going back and forth. But we finally finalized everything, I wanna say a few weeks ago, maybe a month ago now. It's gonna be sweet. I'm excited about it." Watch the full interview below.

In other Deftones news, the band's classic third album White Pony turned 20 a few weeks ago, and to celebrate, Deftones will reissue it alongside a remix album called Black Stallion. Rolling Stone reports that Deftones confirmed in a recent Zoom press conference that DJ Shadow will be one of the remixers involved. "We had that idea 20 years ago," Chino said, and keyboardist Frank Delgado added, "We actually hit [Shadow] up before we even wrote the album. He was playing in [Sacramento]. I was opening for him [as a DJ]. Me and Chino kind of cornered him at the Cattle Club. He looked at us like we were fucking crazy. He asked, ‘Deftones? Are you guys ska?" Stay tuned for more on that.

UPDATE (8/16): Deftones posted a new teaser, and their website seems to be hinting at the date September 25:

Deftones / Gojira / Poppy -- 2021 Tour Dates

08/12 Minneapolis, MN – The Armory

08/14 Milwaukee, WI – Eagles Club/The Rave/Eagles Ballroom

08/15 Sterling Heights, MI – Michigan Lottery Amphitheatre at Freedom Hill

08/17 Chicago, IL – Huntington Bank Pavilion at Northerly Island

08/18 Toronto, ON – Echo Beach

08/20 Laval, QC – Place Bell

08/21 Uncasville, CT – Mohegan Sun Arena

08/23 Boston, MA – Agganis Arena

08/24 New York, NY – The Rooftop at Pier 17

08/27 Philadelphia, PA – The Met

08/28 Asbury Park, NJ – Stone Pony Summer Stage

08/29 Washington, DC – The Anthem

08/31 Pittsburgh, PA – Petersen Events Center

09/02 Indianapolis, IN – Amphitheater at White River State Park

09/03 Nashville, TN – Nashville Municipal Auditorium

09/04 Atlanta, GA – Cadence Bank Amphitheatre

09/06 Irving, TX – The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory

09/07 Houston, TX – White Oak Music Hall

09/08 San Antonio, TX – AT&T Center

09/10 Denver, CO – Pepsi Center

09/11 Albuquerque, NM – Isleta Amphitheatre

09/14 Phoenix, AZ – Arizona Federal Theatre

09/17 Los Angeles, CA – Greek Theatre

09/18 San Francisco, CA – Bill Graham Civic Auditorium

09/21 Seattle, WA – WAMU Theater

09/22 Portland, OR – Theatre Of The Clouds at MODA Center

--

