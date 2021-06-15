Deftones’ Chino Moreno joins HEALTH on new song “ANTI-LIFE” (listen)

Pre-order our exclusive red and yellow vinyl variants of the 'Dark Nights: Death Metal' soundtrack (and other HEALTH vinyl) in our store.

HEALTH can't stop won't stop doing awesome collaborations, and following one with Nine Inch Nails comes one with Deftones frontman Chino Moreno, whose unmistakable, soaring voice is perfect for HEALTH's atmospheric industrial pop. The song, "ANTI-LIFE," is for the upcoming soundtrack for DC Comics' Dark Nights: Death Metal, and it was also made with input from the soundtrack's executive producer Tyler Bates. It's yet another awesome HEALTH collab and you can hear it below.

The soundtrack arrives 7/16 via Loma Vista and also features the recently released songs by Manchester Orchestra, Denzel Curry, Chelsea Wolfe, Mastodon, and Rise Against, as well as upcoming songs by the late Chester Bennington's former band Grey Daze, Show Me The Body, IDLES, Soccer Mommy, and more.