Deftones’ Chino Moreno, Toro y Moi & more on new Caroline Polachek remixes

Caroline Polachek's first solo project under her own name, Pang, was released a little over a year ago, and now the former Chairlift frontwoman has announced a new collection of remixes. It includes collaborations with Toro y Moi, Deftones' Chino Morena, George Clanton, umru, Oklou, and others. Caroline recently teased the release with an extended mix of Pang's opener, "The Gate [Extended Mix]."

Standing at the Gate: Remix Collection comes out digitally on March 1, 2021, and on vinyl on April 16, 2021. In the meantime, four double A-sides from Pang, paired with their new remixes, are out today. They include Toro y Moi's edit of "Hit Me Where It Hurts," featuring vocals from Chino Moreno, a remix of "Door" by French artist Oklou, a spin on "Hey Big Eyes" by 100% Electronica founder George Clanton, and PC Music signee umru's take on "Ocean of Tears." Hear all those, and see the entire tracklist (previously released A.G. Cook remix of "So Hot You're Hurting My Feelings" and a new cover of the Corrs' "Breathless" included) below.

DELUXE REMIX LP TRACKLISTING

Side A:

The Gate [Extended Mix]

New Normal [Abnormal Mix]

Parachute [Reverse Mix]

Side B:

Door [oklou Remix]

Hit Me Where It Hurts [Toro Y Moi feat. Chino Moreno]

Hey Big Eyes [George Clanton Remix]

So Hot You're Hurting My Feelings [A. G. Cook Remix]

Breathless [Bonus Track]