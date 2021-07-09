Deftones & Gojira reschedule tour to 2022

Deftones already rescheduled their tour with Gojira, originally planned for summer of 2020, to this summer, and now they're rescheduling it once again, to 2022. "As everyone knows, difficult decisions are a part of live, and we faced one recently," they write. "After much contemplation, we've made the decision to postpone our summer tour with Gojira one more time. As passionate as you are about seeing us, we are even more so to be back on stage together again. With the imminence of the tour, and the pandemic lasting much longer than we anticipated, we came to the realization that uncertainty still remains in different markets throughout the country. We do not want to be in a situation where shows have to be adjusted or cancelled on short notice for any guideline adjustments or reconsiderations while we are on the road."

"This is not an easy decision, but one we felt necessary," they continue. "Giving this tour a little more breathing room will give space to, and help ensure we can make every date with confidence. We can't thank you enough for your patience so far, and keeping with it just a bit longer. April will be here before we all know it."

The new dates run through April and May of 2022, and include newly added shows in Las Vegas, Cincinnati, and Nashville. Venues, however, are still to be announced. Stay tuned for updates, and see all dates below.

Refunds will be available for ticketholders who can't make it to the new dates; visit livenation.com/refund for more details. Otherwise, existing tickets will be good for the new dates.